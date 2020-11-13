OLEAN — Databranch off Olean has been acquired by Repeat Business Systems Inc. as a new division, bringing its 35 years of experience in the IT industry to RBS via the company’s lucky 13th acquisition.
“We are really excited about joining the great team at Repeat Business Systems,” said David Prince, Databranch president. “Databranch will continue to provide the same high level of service and support, and we will now have expanded resources and products that we can offer to our clients as well.”
Databranch has been serving local, regional, national and international businesses in Western/Central New York and northwestern Pennsylvania since 1985. It helps clients implement technology solutions and protect their critical business data.
RBS, founded by owners Dawn and John Abbuhl in 1987, has been offering office technology solutions including copiers, printers, scanners, document imaging software and network and IT services with a focus on IT security, with software engineers and consultants providing service in Upstate New York.
“Acquisition discussions began before the pandemic,” said Dawn Abbuhl, president of RBS. “We continued to move forward as IT performance and security are even more important than ever, especially protecting those organizations where staff are working from home.
“We are very excited to add Databranch and their years of experience in the IT industry as a new member of the RBS family,” she added.
Abbuhl said the Databranch division will allow RBS to further expand its geographic market and add technical abilities while leveraging additional innovative technology solutions.
“Both of our companies share similar values as family-owned businesses and through this change, we will both be able to serve our clients at an even higher level moving forward,” she said.