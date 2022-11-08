BELMONT — The Catherine Schuyler Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution in Allegany County has an active Service to Veteran’s Committee.
Over the past few years, the chapter and its committee have worked to assist the Allegany County Veterans Organization (ACVO) through donations toward needed items. Recently, when the ACVO needed a storage building at its veterans’ camp, Lowe's and the committee answered the call, with Lowe’s donating most of the building materials and personnel from the Hornell store assisting with construction.