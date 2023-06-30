ALFRED — Danielle White, who has served as Alfred State College's executive director of institutional advancement since 2015, was promoted to the role of vice resident of institutional advancement.
White has worked in the institutional advancement office at Alfred State since December 2009.
"I am grateful for this promotion and recognition," commented White. "I have been fortunate to work with an exceptional team that works hard together to make Alfred State an amazing place to work."
Alfred State President Dr. Steven Mauro said he values White's impact.
"The change in title reflects the expanded role and responsibilities she has taken on in the engagement of our over 50,000 alumni in preparation for a comprehensive fundraising campaign," Mauro said. "Under her leadership, I am confident we will continue to be successful in raising funds that support the success of our students and the college in so many ways."
White was also recently elected to serve on the SUNY CUAD Board of Directors. SUNY CUAD is the organization for advancement and communication professionals in the State University of New York System.
"Being appointed to the SUNY CUAD board of directors is a great honor. I am excited to be part of this board which is comprised of leaders from across the entire SUNY system."
Prior to joining Alfred State, White served as the director of marketing and the executive director of the foundation at St. James Mercy Health System, as a marketing product manager at World Kitchen, and as a marketing category manager at Advantage/Pezrow.
White holds an MBA from the University of Phoenix and a bachelor's degree in marketing from Canisius College.