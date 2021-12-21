OLEAN — A perfect night of clear skies, little wind and no snow welcomed the Dancing in the Park ballet performances Monday night in Lincoln Park.
About 20 members of the Dancers Loft presented a free ballet class and performance under the festive lights of the park for the community.
Dancers Loft is a local classical ballet studio managed by Laurie Donner, a retired professional ballerina with training primarily in ballet, pointe and partnering.
“Dancing in the Park is a tradition that I began well over 10 years ago,” she said. “The community is encouraged to drive or walk through the park and enjoy the beauty of both the art form and the holiday season.”
The class warmed up and held class in the gazebo in the southeast corner of the park as families and friends watched on. The class then moved onto the grass for a performance between the Christmas decorations all a-glow followed by dancing on the sidewalks in the park.
“In the past we have adorned the park in scarves and hats for the community to help themselves,” Donner said. “This year we are collecting gloves and boots for ‘Operation Warm Hearts.’”
Welcoming exclusively ballet dancers, Donner said the Dancers Loft studio was “born of overwhelming requests to branch out on her own.”
Currently, there is a waitlist for new classes, Donner said. However, she said she looks forward to expanding her class load and will hold registration in early May for the fall season.