Dancer’s Loft wraps up first season with ‘Evening at the Ballet’

SALAMANCA — The Dancer’s Loft, a new ballet studio founded in Olean last year, held its season-end performance Tuesday at the Ray Evans Seneca Theater.
Instructor and studio owner Laurie Donner said the night ran high on emotions as “An Evening at the Ballet” included performances of Classical ballet, Neo-Classical ballet, a modern piece choreographed by the dancers.
“The theater was full. The sense of community and support was unreal,” Donner said. “I would not be in the position of running a studio if it weren't for these dancers.”
Highlights of the evening included a piece performed at the Ray Evans theater during the holidays that featured the 16-member ensemble as well as a salute to the seniors, introducing community theater actor Skyler Schapp, to the selection “I Could Have Danced All Night.”
The night concluded with Donner raising a glass to her dancers, her seniors and a successful inaugural season for The Dancer's Loft.
“I was introducing myself, and before my name came out the applause began,” she said. “I cried.”
Donner is preparing for the studio’s second season. For more information, email thedancersloftolean@gmail.com.