PORTVILLE — Ballet students from Dancer’s Loft, of Olean, danced for the public under the festive holiday lights in Pioneer Park Thursday during the annual “Dancing in the Park” event.

Laurie Donner, owner and instructor of Dancer’s Loft, originally planned the night for Dec. 23 in Olean’s Lincoln Park as a finale of her classes’ series of appearances performing scenes from “The Nutcracker.”

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social