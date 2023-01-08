PORTVILLE — Ballet students from Dancer’s Loft, of Olean, danced for the public under the festive holiday lights in Pioneer Park Thursday during the annual “Dancing in the Park” event.
Laurie Donner, owner and instructor of Dancer’s Loft, originally planned the night for Dec. 23 in Olean’s Lincoln Park as a finale of her classes’ series of appearances performing scenes from “The Nutcracker.”
But after severe weather warnings forced her to reschedule to this past Thursday, the festive celebration had another hiccup to overcome.
“I was informed Thursday, the day of our event, that the city of Olean was taking down the lights and arches in Lincoln Park,” Donner said. “The weather certainly played havoc with our performance timing at Christmas.”
With holiday lights an essential part of the event’s atmosphere, Donner said she reached out to a friend who contacted Portville Mayor Tony Evans, who helped arrange to light Pioneer Park for their performance instead.
“Our evening was amazing, the weather was comfortable, the park was magical,” she said. “I am so appreciative of the village of Portville.”
Each year, Dancer’s Loft collects items for the non-profit foundation Operation Warm Hearts, which helps connect children and young adults with clothing items. This year the students and Donner collected pillows and pillowcases.
More than a dozen Dancer’s Loft students Thursday took part in the free ballet class and performance for the community. Students previously performed at the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts at St. Bonaventure University, for residents at The Pines in Olean and at the Silver Bells Holiday Show in Salamanca.
Students are now back in the studio preparing for their May recital, which will also be held at the Ray Evans Seneca Theater in Salamanca.
