OLEAN — Neighborhood School of Dance locations in Olean and Port Allegany, Pa. marked 100 days of in-person instruction the first week of March without a single case of COVID-19 attributed to the program.
Thanks to strict social-distancing, sanitizing and screening protocols for students and staff, the dance school continues teaching dozens collectively in youth and adult classes in multiple genres.
“That’s 4,320 points of contact,” said NSD owner Brittany Thierman, who in 2013 bought the program where she once honed her dance passions as a child. “When a student comes to a single class, that’s a point of contact, and there has been zero transmission within the studio.”
The season began Sept. 14. In-person classes halted only briefly for virtual instruction mandated under a Pennsylvania state shutdown, and one week for a voluntary remote instruction at both locations in October.
How does dance — an artistic medium characterized by movement and often close choreography — work in an era of social distancing? Both dance school locations coordinate with their respective health departments to follow evolving county, state and federal coronavirus protocols.
Before class sessions, now limited to 10 students, each participant submits to a temperature screening and questionnaire. Those who pass enter to their separate 64 square foot area of dance floor. Hand sanitizer is used before, during and after rehearsal. Dancers exit through a separate door.
The facilities feature industrial-strength air purifiers in each studio. Staff sanitize dance spaces between sessions. The Olean school uses a UV sanitizing light in the lobby.
“All of our students, parents and teachers take this very seriously. Everyone stays in their box,” Thierman said. “The choreography, when someone moves to the side everyone else moves to the side, maintaining the safe social distancing between bodies at all times. We have big studio rooms, and we could easily fill our classes with two times as many students. We’re prioritizing safety over profits this year and keeping the per-class enrollment low.”
Students and parents appreciate the ability to learn and pursue dance passions while many other extracurricular activities remain restricted or closed.
“We have very well-thought-out and thorough cleaning protocols,” said student Kaura Chahal, 17, whose 14-year-old sister Ruby said “The rooms are well ventilated, and the screening questions each day are thorough.”
“The rules are enforced and everyone follows them very well,” said Chloe Grandusky, 15. And Kinsey McAfee, 16, said “Everyone is very welcoming and nice and it’s a safe environment.”
NSD offers classes for a range of ages from “Twinkle Stars” for 2- to -3-year-olds, adult ballroom, and hip-hop for everyone. Other offerings include tap, ballet, pointe, jazz, contemporary, modern and acrobatics. All classes are live-streamed for those who still wish to attend remotely.
The program aims to continue its tradition of season-end recitals — this year outside under social distancing and other precautions. The 45th annual Olean recital will be held May 14 at Bradner Stadium. The fifth-annual Port Allegany recital will be May 22 at the Borough Square.
“This year will be different, but amazing in an entirely different way,” Thierman said. “We can do special effects and things we would normally not be able to do inside. The city of Olean and borough of Port Allegany have been wonderful to work with, giving our dancers the moment to shine on stage.”
Contact Neighborhood School of Dance at nsdolean@gmail.com.