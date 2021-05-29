OLEAN — Students in the Dance Arts program were able to perform for family Thursday after a year of unusual classes and rehearsals due to the coronavirus pandemic.
And for keeping her dancers both young and young at heart safe for the past year, owner Marcia Gallineaux-Hubert was recognized with a special proclamation by Mayor Bill Aiello on behalf of the city in her 40th anniversary year.
“Dance Arts took numerous steps to keep the studio safe and open through the pandemic,” the mayor said. “Tonight’s performance is a celebration of the studio’s successful year despite the circumstances.”
Aiello also congratulated Gallineaux-Hubert on her four decades of owning the studio. “Her dedication and commitment to her students is unwavering and her contributions to Olean are significant,” he said.
Members of the ballet, acrobatics, tap, musical theater, shining stars, flock forms and jazz classes gathered in Lincoln Park under the farmers market structure to show what they’ve learned for a select audience. For those unable to attend, a livestream of the performances was available on the “Dance Arts Olean” Facebook page.
Dance Arts would normally have their end-of-the-year performances for two nights in the Olean High School auditorium, explained Beckie Wheeler, office manager at Dance Arts.
“We have three senior dancers who we didn’t want to get pushed aside, or any of our dancers who have been working their way through all this,” she said.
In the past year, Dance Arts has continued to evolve amid the pandemic to keep classes running as smoothly as possible. From online classes through Facebook in spring 2020 to a planned out system for bringing students in and out of the studio at 132 N. Union St. starting in September, Gallineaux-Hubert did everything she could to provide the safest possible environment while still evolving the dancers’ technique.
The studio also brought in new equipment, including computers so students who had to quarantine from home could still make class and give, Wheeler said.
“She went above and beyond anything the regulations said we had to do for the studio to keep everything sanitized and the students safe,” she said. “We just really like to show what she’s done, how we kept everything going under the circumstances.”
During that time, Wheeler said the studio never had a case in the building or had to quarantine. Although some students did have to quarantine at home, COVID-19 was never brought into Dance Arts.
Gallineaux-Hubert said Thursday’s performances were like a dance class put to music where the audience could see things not normally done during a performance, such as teachers assisting the dancers, counting, giving cues and even conducting.
“They have learned and they have grown,” she said of her students. “Life is like crossing a bridge, and I’m building it while I cross it because we couldn’t see where we were going. We’re very proud of our dancers.”