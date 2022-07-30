Dance Arts donates proceeds to HomeCare & Hospice Foundation

Leanna Cameron-Franchina (left), Director of Organizational Advancement at HomeCare & Hospice in Olean, receives a donation from Marcia Gallineaux-Hubert, Dance Arts director.

 Photo provided

OLEAN — Dance Arts of Olean returned to the stage for the first time since 2019 to celebrate their 40th anniversary performance.

All proceeds from the performance went to support the vital services provided by HomeCare & Hospice.

 

