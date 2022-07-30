Dance Arts donates proceeds to HomeCare & Hospice Foundation

OLEAN — Dance Arts of Olean returned to the stage for the first time since 2019 to celebrate their 40th anniversary performance.
All proceeds from the performance went to support the vital services provided by HomeCare & Hospice.
With over 500 guests in attendance, Dance Arts held two performances on June 10 and 11 at the Olean High School auditorium. Volunteers assisted in setting up a concession stand both nights where donations were collected.
“Dance Arts has supported us for many years now and we are so grateful to Marcia, the volunteers and everyone who made this possible,” said Leanna Cameron-Franchina, Director of Organizational Advancement at HomeCare & Hospice in Olean.
Dance Arts will be holding its formal in-studio registration for the upcoming dance season on Aug. 5 and 6. Registration is now open and will be accepted until Aug. 6.
Dance Arts, located at 132 N. Union St., offers classes for all ages ranging from acrobatics, jazz, ballet, pointe, tap, modern and musical theatre. For more information on Dance Arts, visit danceartsolean.com or call (716) 307-6988.
If you or someone you know could benefit from services at HomeCare & Hospice, visit homecare-hospice.org or call (716) 372-5735 to make a referral. HomeCare & Hospice serves Allegany, Cattaraugus, Genesee and Wyoming counties.
