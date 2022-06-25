OLEAN — Dance Arts is back and celebrating 40 years strong this summer.
Continuing into the coming season, Dance Arts will offer master classes, workshops and “Take 5,” where dancers and community members are invited to take a single workshop or a short class lasting five weeks in each teaching block.
The 2022 Summer Programs include:
- Summer Dance Blast for ages 7-18, presented June 29 and July 6 and 13, offers ballet, ballet/pointe and flocking forms modern. Cost is $5 per hour.
- Dance With Me for 3- and 4-year-olds and their favorite adult from July 18 to 21 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Snack included. Class limited to 20 students and adults. Cost is $15.
- Explore and More Summer Camp for ages 5 to 8, will run from July 18 to 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. Snack included. Participants will explore ballet, tap, acrobatic and jazz as well as art, music, theater games and line dancing. In addition to the Dance Arts instructors there will also be a theatre director, and art and music teachers. Cost is $30.
Dance Arts instructors include Marcia Gallineaux- Hubert, owner/director, tap, pre-school, social dance; Mary Mahar Yoder, acrobatics; Sue Massaro, jazz; Annamarie Reisner, ballet, shining stars; Tammy Hilmey, flocking forms modern; Ardyth VanScoy-Rupp, musical theatre dance; Karen Layman-Woolston, tap; Samantha Barczak, ballet/pointe; Carolyn Fisher, ballet support instructor.
Dance Arts success is credited to the commitment of instructors and the many faces never seen. These faces include, but are not limited to, Laura McCormick, technology director; Jasmine Angelo and Kitty Cooley, office assistants; Jordan Reid, virtual assistant; and parents and student volunteers.
Registration for the summer programs and/or for the fall programs can be completed online at www.danceartsolean.com or by contacting Dance Arts at 307-6988.
In-studio registration for fall classes will occur on Aug. 5 from 4 to 6 p.m. and Aug. 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dance Arts was established in 1981 in partnership with Kathleen Collier. Leaving the area in 1989, Marcia Gallineaux-Hubert continued as director, bringing the longtime dancers to this year’s commemoration.
Dance Arts is located at 132 N. Union St. Olean, Suite 112. More information can be found at dancearts.com at Dance Arts Olean on Facebook.