The Cattaraugus County Supervisors Association has elected Dan Brown of Great Valley as its new chairman.
For the past 12 years former Mansfield Supervisor Robert C. Keis Sr., headed the association of 32 town supervisors. He did not seek re-election in November.
Ellicottville Supervisor Matthew McAndrew nominated Brown for the president’s post. Brown agreed to head the group, but said he would serve as chairman. McAndrew will serve as vice chairman. Lena Ruper, the longtime Napoli supervisor, was named secretary.
Brown said he’d like to have the meetings every other month in a different section of the county. They have been held the first Thursday of the month at the County Center in Little Valley.
The April meeting will be at the County Center, but after that they will be held at a town hall or American Legion or VFW post, Brown said.
Prior to the meeting, Brown sent an email to the other supervisors to see if there was anything they wanted to raise at the meeting.
Olean Supervisor Annette Parker asked if county legislators couldn’t provide towns with some of their COVID-19 funding to enable towns to complete projects they couldn’t otherwise afford. She described a program the Essex County Legislature had initiated and funded.
County Legislature Chairman Howard Van Rensselaer and Minority Leader David Koch, who are legislative representative to the association, will raise the issue with other county officials.
Brown said the association meetings are a place where supervisors can share problems and solutions.
“That’s the key to everything,” he explained. “I want to move the meetings around and get more supervisors involved.” There are a lot of shared services the towns can take advantage of and contribute to, Brown added.
At the April meeting, Brown plans to invite County Planner Marie Shearing to explain what services are available to towns through the county Planning Board.