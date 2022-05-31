LITTLE VALLEY — The Cattaraugus County Holstein Club will sponsor a two-day dairy cattle sale and show — the Western New York Summer Showcase — Saturday and Sunday at the county fairgrounds.

Eighty head of high quality dairy cattle will be sold beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday in a sale managed by Hoskins Sales.

Show and sale information is available from Nate Bennett at (716) 353-8578.

The club will host an all breeds dairy show judged by Jack Lomeo Jr. For entry information contact Emily Miller at (716) 829-9049.

Camper hookups are available at the fairgrounds. A walk-in milk parlor is also available for use.

