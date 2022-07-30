Dairy Ambassador to promote Catt. Co’s farms at fair

Cattaraugus County Dairy Ambassador Katelyn Storer will be fulfilling her duties at this year’s fair promoting the county’s dairy farms and their products. She poses with her registered Holstein heifer, Ivy, whom she will show.

 Deb Everts photo

RANDOLPH — Gone are the sashes and crowns. The American Dairy Association North East in New York has put an end to its Dairy Princess Program and gone gender neutral with its new Dairy Ambassador Program.

Katelyn Storer is Cattaraugus County’s Dairy Ambassador. She was selected to head the county’s dairy promotion efforts in 2022-23 at a county competition held March 27 in Ellicottville.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social