CYCLONE, Pa. — A Cyclone woman is in McKean County Jail after her dog ate a stash of suspected heroin and got sick.
Crysta S. Kramer, 36, is charged with endangering the welfare of children, a third-degree felony; recklessly endangering another person and cruelty to animals, second-degree misdemeanors; and possession of a controlled substance and of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
According to the criminal complaint, at 9:35 p.m. March 6, state police were called to a Cyclone residence on Route 646 to assist with a dog that had been exposed to suspected heroin.
The trooper said the dog was drooling, whimpering, had constricted pupils and looked as if it were trying to fall asleep. Kramer and a 9-year-old were in the residence. The trooper asked Kramer if he could use Narcan on the dog; Kramer said she had some, but didn’t know if it could be used on dogs, the complaint stated.
She administered one spray of Narcan into the dog’s nose, and within 3 to 5 minutes, the dog appeared to be better.
The trooper interviewed Kramer, who said the dog had been chewing on a comforter, and when she was trying to clean up the feathers, saw that the dog had a container that was full of a white powder, which Kramer said was heroin, the complaint stated. Within 5 to 10 minutes of the dog chewing on the container, the dog started having bowel movements inside the house, the complaint stated.
The trooper picked up the container, but Kramer tried to grab it out of his hand. She started telling the trooper that it belonged to other people, but the container was in the bedroom where she sleeps, the complaint stated.
She eventually told police she and a man had bought the heroin together and were using it in her bedroom when he lost the container. She said there was no more heroin in the house, the complaint stated.
She was arraigned Monday before District Judge Dom Cercone and remanded to jail in lieu of $10,000 bail. A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for March 21 before District Judge Bill Todd.