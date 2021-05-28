Chronic wasting disease has been found in a deer for the first time in northwestern Pennsylvania.
The state Department of Agriculture announced this week a confirmed positive for CWD in a white-tailed deer on a Warren County hunting preserve. Remaining deer were euthanized and all tested negative for the disease.
Stephanie Powers, spokesperson for the department, said 15 deer were euthanized and the department has quarantined the preserve for five years. Contact tracing on the deer's origin, such as if it came from another preserve, was underway to determine any further exposure is in progress and may necessitate additional quarantines.
The finding will result in a new Disease Management Area being created to limit the further spread of the disease. DMAs provide special regulations about moving deer, and also makes it illegal to feed wild deer.
In the past, CWD was mostly found in the south central part of the state with Bedford County accounting for 354 of the state’s total 722 positive cases. It was first detected in the commonwealth in 2012.
“Pennsylvania has taken CWD very seriously, taking aggressive steps to contain the disease, using a scientific, fact-based approach,” state veterinarian Kevin Brightbill said in a news release. “We will continue to investigate and implement rigorous controls on any business whose deer may have been exposed, and we are working with New York state regulatory partners to mitigate the threat.”
CWD is a highly contagious disease that develops very slowly in the lymph nodes, spinal tissue and brains of deer and similar animals such as reindeer and elk. It does not affect other livestock. To date there is no evidence that it can be spread to humans.
The Department of Agriculture oversees the state’s deer farming industry. Pennsylvania’s 760 breeding farms, hunting preserves and hobby farms provide breeding does, breeder and trophy bucks, semen, embryos, antlers and urine products to Pennsylvania and states across the nation.
The new detection will also result in a new CWD Disease Management Area (DMA) being established. The Pennsylvania Game Commission is working to delineate the new DMA’s boundary, which will be finalized and announced in the coming weeks.
Within DMAs, specific regulations meant to slow or stop the human-assisted spread of CWD across the landscape apply. It's illegal within DMAs to rehabilitate injured deer, possess or use cervid urine-based attractants and feed free-ranging deer.
Hunters who harvest deer in DMAs may not transport those deer outside of a DMA without first removing the high-risk deer parts.