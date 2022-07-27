OLEAN — The president of SUNY Jamestown Community College has lofty visions for Cutco Theater. Over the last several months, the facility on JCC’s Cattaraugus County Campus has received essential upgrades.
And there are more to come.
When asked about the potential for the theater, JCC president Daniel DeMarte spoke of community movie nights, sharing theater productions with the Jamestown Campus Scharmann Theatre, and possibly streaming live performances from notable musical acts performing at Seneca Allegany Casino.
“Why not explore it?” DeMarte said. “We have the capability to do those things in Cutco.”
A donor provided the college $100,000 for theater renovations last year. DeMarte is seeking additional funding from the county legislature to make remaining necessary upgrades.
The old soundboard was eliminated in March and replaced with a computer-operated system. The upgrade included new microphones, microphone lapels and audio assistance for those who are hard of hearing.
A 165-inch video wall consisting of nine 55-inch screens was installed in June, replacing an outdated projector system.
Kyle Brown, JCC’s executive director of technology, said the video wall can be configured for Zoom meetings and presentations with multiple presenters, as well as for movies that would require the entire screen.
“It will look way cooler in there than a screen hanging from a ceiling and having a projector on it,” Brown said.
The next phase of the technology renovations includes upgrading the house lights in the theater and lobby, and the unit that controls them. With more funding, the stage lighting may also be enhanced.
Few improvements have been made to the rooms since their opening in 2003.
“Over the last 20 years, light and sound equipment have come leaps and bounds,” said Adam Owens, manager for Scharmann Theatre, who consulted on the upgrades. “Getting some new light and sound equipment in there was a basic necessity … and sprucing up the space to make it look nicer.”
The aesthetic upgrades include a new coat of paint to the ceiling walls to replace peeling wallpaper and new paint and carpeting in the reception area.
Dave Kosinski, JCC’s assistant director of buildings and grounds, said a Jamestown painting contractor has been hired to do the work. Painting is set to begin in October.
All the enhancements will make it possible for Cutco to host more and grander events in the future.
“We’re working with the local theater companies, schools, businesses, and industries to increase the usage,” said Paula Snyder, Cattaraugus County Campus executive director. “They have a really high-tech theater now to operate in. We’re also working with (Owens) on bringing in productions from the Jamestown Campus. Adam has always been on board with increasing the relationship between the two campuses. He has wonderful ideas about how to work collaboratively.”
Owens has designs on bringing in smaller-scale productions that would be unique to the Cattaraugus County Campus, as well as sharing Jamestown Campus productions that can be held in Cutco.
Owens has also been in on conversations with the Olean Community Theater and its president, Tim Hollamby, to bring more performances, lectures and workshops to Cutco. Olean Community Theater last put on a production in Cutco in January 2018 with “Westside Story.”
Owens has the idea of a workshop where students create their own theatrical production from scratch and present the completed work on stage at Cutco.
“At the end of that,” Owens said, “you’d have a night of theater to celebrate the work the students have been creating.”
But as Owens added: “It’s not just a space to do plays and musicals. Keeping that in mind, they upgraded to do plays and musicals but still have the same programming they would like to have for the college with events and award ceremonies and things like that.”
DeMarte grinned when talking about one of the possibilities.
“We do the summer outdoor movie nights, but they’re canceled when there is rain or thunderstorms. Why not move it inside?” he said. “Not only why not move it inside but why also not contract with whoever we need to run movies in there on a regular basis? If there’s a new Disney movie out, why not open it up to the community to get kids and parents in here. Make popcorn in Magnano, and have fun with it.”