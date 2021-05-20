OLEAN — Cutco Corporation announced six high school graduates as recipients of this year’s Cutco Sons and Daughters Scholarships.
The recipients are Jason Copella, Bennett Ferrari, Marina Heister, Elena Isaman, Maeve Matheson and Andrew Sherburne.
This scholarship is awarded annually to six graduating high school seniors whose parents are employed by Cutco Corporation and its subsidiaries. They will receive $2,000 annually toward their college education
Jason Copella is the son of Scott (CNC Profile Grinding Operator) and Gretchen Copella. He plans to attend the University at Buffalo, majoring in Business and Communications.
Bennett Ferrari is the son of Angelo and Barbara (Office Assistant) Ferrari. He plans to major in Computer Science.
Marina Heister is the daughter of Mark (Chief Financial Officer) and Kim Heister. She plans to attend Niagara University, majoring in Business.
Elena Isaman is the daughter of Jared and Erin (Logo Engraving Group Leader) Isaman. She plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, majoring in Computer Information Systems and Technology.
Maeve Matheson is the daughter of Paul Matheson (Legal Affairs Manager) and Kirsten Matheson. She plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, majoring in Business Administration.
Andrew Sherburne is the son of Bob (Watchman) and Amy Sherburne. He plans to attend the Fashion Institute of Technology, majoring in Fashion Design.