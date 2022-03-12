OLEAN — Cutco officials recently announced that a number of employees have celebrated anniversaries.
Laura Keller, administrative services group leader for Vector Marketing Corp., celebrated 35 years of service on March 1.
Keller joined Vector in the 1987 summer student program, following a brief stint as a sales clerk at Cutco’s Buffalo Outlet Store in 1984. After being promoted to full-time data processing operator in May 1988, she was also a senior data processing operator and data processing group leader before assuming her current position Jan. 1, 2013.
A graduate of Olean Business Institute and Empire State College, Keller resides in Franklinville with her husband, Jerry, a maintenance mechanic for Cutco Cutlery Corp. They have a daughter, Carissa, and two sons, Jordan and Trevor, who is a service representative for Vector.
Michele Oakley, senior graphic design and production coordinator, celebrated 30 years of service on March 2.
Oakley joined the company March 2, 1992, as a production coordinator. She was also a graphic design and production coordinator before assuming her current position Oct. 23, 2017.
A graduate of Cazenovia College, Oakley resides in Hinsdale with her husband, Steve. They have a daughter, Tricia, and a son, Austin.
Rex Miller, transfer polish operator, celebrated 25 years of service on March 4.
Miller joined the company March 3, 1997, as a utility finisher. He was also a hard straightener before accepting his current position Jan. 17, 2003.
Miller resides in Olean.
Rob Jackson, staff process engineer, celebrated 25 years of service March 10.
Jackson joined the company March 10, 1997, as a CNC profile grinding operator. He was also a quality and process control technician and associate process engineer before being promoted to his current position June 1, 2021.
Jackson resides in Olean with his wife, Karen. They have two sons, Steven and Thomas.