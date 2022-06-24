Gibbs retiring after 33 years
Deb Gibbs, field service specialist for Vector Marketing Corp, a subsidiary of Cutco Corp., will retire effective Aug. 1.
Gibbs joined the company on April 18, 1989, as an accounts receivable clerk. She was later promoted to senior accounts receivable clerk and accepted her current position on Jan. 15, 2003.
A graduate of Empire State College, Gibbs lives in Bradford with her husband, Denny.
Steen receives promotion
Brian Steen has been promoted to software development supervisor for Cutco, effective June 1.
Steen first joined the company as part of the summer student program in 2003 and 2004. On May 16, 2005, he was hired as a programming intern, and was promoted to full-time in May 2006. He was also a web programmer analyst before being promoted to his previous position as senior software development engineer on Feb. 1, 2016.
A graduate of Penn State University with a bachelor’s degree in software engineering, Steen resides in Bradford.
Burr marks 35 years
Karen Burr, shipping clerk for Cutco, celebrated 35 years of service on June 24.
Burr joined the company on June 24, 1987, as a wiper. She was also an assistant auto handle polisher, etcher, auto handle polisher and assembler before accepting her current position on Jan. 25, 2005.
Burr lives in Port Allegany, Pa., with her husband, Bradley. They have three sons, Cory, Caleb and Colyn.