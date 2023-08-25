OLEAN — Cutco Cutlery Corp. announced three retirees this week with a combined 56 years of service
Joe Pockalny, heat treater at Cutco, will retire effective Sept. 1 after 21 years of service.
Pockalny joined Cutco on Sept. 17, 2001, as a utility operator. He was also a hard straightener, transfer polish machine operator, inspector, piercing press operator and departmental generalist before assuming his current position on March 20, 2020.
Pockalny lives in Olean with his wife, Becky. They have two children, Megan and Kyle.
Bill Milligan, edge finisher at Cutco, will also retire effective Sept. 1 after 21 years of service.
Milligan joined Cutco on May 5, 2002, as a piercing press operator. He was also an assembler, punch press operator, high-speed buffer, wood shop operator, shear drill operator and distribution center operator before assuming his current position on April 9, 2019.
Milligan lives in Olean with his wife, Anne.
Additionally, Kathy Joseph, service representative for Vector Marketing Corp., a subsidiary of Cutco Corp., will retire effective Sept. 1 after 14 years of service.
Joseph joined Vector on May 15, 2009, as a temporary service representative, and was promoted to regular part-time service representative on May 3, 2010.
Joseph lives in Angelica.