ALBANY (TNS) — Bars and restaurants in New York will be allowed to stay open until midnight starting next week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.
That’s an hour later, starting Monday, than the current curfew of 11 p.m.
Also starting Monday, catered events like weddings and other celebrations will be allowed to run until 1 a.m. Those events had been required to end at midnight.
Bars and restaurants across the state, including Western New York, have been complaining about the mandatory closing time since Cuomo first implemented it months ago. Businesses that depend on late night customer traffic say they have been suffering.
A month ago, Cuomo announced he would end the curfew completely for numerous business, including casinos, pool halls, movie theaters, bowling alleys, gyms and fitness centers. He said at the time the state was reviewing the closing time for bars and restaurants.
Also Wednesday, Cuomo said fans will be allowed at horse and auto racing events starting April 23. Venues will be limited to 20% of their maximum capacity.
Spectators must be vaccinated or show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test. Social distancing, masks and other measures to limit the spread of COVID are required.