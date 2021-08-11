Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s announcement Tuesday that he will resign in two weeks surprised both Assemblyman Joseph Giglio and state Sen. George Borrello.
Giglio, a Republican of Gowanda, said he heard most of the governor’s speech on the radio in Albany and quickly checked for transcripts
“His resignation is needed now,” said Giglio, who represents the 148th Assembly District that includes Cattaraugus, Allegany and part of Steuben counties. “I don’t know why it’s not effective for 14 days.”
State Attorney General Letitia James’ report — which Cuomo had asked for — detailed the governor’s alleged sexual harassment of 11 women, 10 of whom were state employees, including one female New York state trooper on his protection squad.
Giglio said, after Cuomo’s attorney spoke just prior to the governor himself, he was convinced Cuomo would fight impeachment.
“I expected a fight,” Giglio said, adding that the governor “tried to discredit the victims.”
Borrello, a Chautauqua County Republican, said the governor’s announcement surprised him as well “because of how dug in the governor has been lately and how defiant he’s been.”
Giglio said Cuomo’s lawyer “tried to shoot holes in the investigation and discredit the victims.” That’s why he was surprised the governor offered his resignation minutes later, shortly after noon. “I thought he was spoiling for a fight. I expected a fight.”
Giglio said, “We’re not going to be able to impeach him, but he still has to be held accountable for his actions on nursing homes, the book deal and testing relatives and friends for COVID.”
He said the Assembly Judiciary Committee “should finish their investigation and make it public. Resignation does not absolve you of anything. His conduct has to be held accountable. His apologies to me rang hollow” when he spoke of “a generational thing and I’m a loving guy.”
But the attorney general’s report, released a week ago, was “pretty explicit,” Giglio said.
He expects James to also investigate charges that Cuomo ordered nursing home residents with COVID-19 who were hospitalized to be sent back to their nursing homes, that state employees aided him with his book about his handling of the pandemic crisis and he gave preferential treatment to family and friends seeking COVID-19 tests. Giglio believes the U.S. Department of Justice is also looking into the state’s handling of nursing home patients with COVID-19.
Giglio hadn’t figured out what suddenly changed in the previous 24 hours to make the governor decide to resign rather than fight impeachment.
“And why do you need 14 days?” the assemblyman asked.
Transition could be part of it, Giglio noted. “The government will continue to run. The commissioners and professional staff are still available to do their jobs.” The governor, he said, “micromanaged everything in the state.”
Giglio added: “The doors of New York will not close because he walked out.”
Cuomo, Giglio said, “is a political guy. He has been a political guy all his life. He may think he can make a comeback, but I don’t think he’s electable for anything.”
Assuming the Assembly Judiciary Committee issues its report on Cuomo, the Assembnly votes to impeach him and he convicted in the Senate after leaving office, he would be unable to run for office in the state again, Giglio said.
This puts a new wrinkle on the 2022 New York governor’s race, where Rep. Lee Zeldin, the presumptive GOP nominee, has been running against Cuomo for months now.
“They will be running against ideas, no matter who the nominee is,” Giglio said. “The question is how will you run government rather than personalities. I’m interested to see what’s next.”
COVID-19 and the state budget come next, Giglio said. “The world keeps turning. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will have a good staff around her.”
Borrello said, with the State Legislature nearly unanimous in condemning Cuomo’s actions, it’s hard to see how he could survive an impeachment trial in the Senate. “Maybe he thought he could survive like President Bill Clinton survived.”
Cuomo “has caused so much damage in the state,” said Borrello, a frequent critic of the Democratic governor.
A former Chautauqua County executive, Borrello wasn’t happy with Cuomo choosing a resignation date two weeks in the future. “He essentially gave two weeks’ notice. I think the impeachment process should move forward in the Assembly” in case he changes his mind.
Borrello said the impeachment process would “bring about closure to those folks who are victims of sexual harassment or relatives of nursing home residents who died of COVID. There are still a lot of unanswered questions, he added.
What about the lieutenant governor?
“I like Kathy Hochul a great deal,” Borrello said. “She’s a Western New Yorker. She’s got that common sense personality that we need right now. She’ll be a good transition. I look forward to working with her so we can get back to the business of healing our state.”