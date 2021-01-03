ALBANY (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday he won’t receive the coronavirus vaccine until the general public, including Black, Hispanic and poor New Yorkers in his age group, is able to receive it.
Cuomo made the pledge during recorded remarks to the congregation at Abyssinian Baptist Church. Over the holiday weekend, New York passed the 1 million mark for the number of residents to test positive for the virus since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020.
“Race or income will not determine who lives and who dies,” he said. “I move around a lot and come into contact with many people and I would feel much safer if I took the vaccine, but I will not take the vaccine until the vaccine is available for my group in Black, Hispanic, and poor communities around the state.”
Cuomo is considered an essential, public-facing worker and would be eligible to receive the vaccine in the second phase of distribution, along with high-risk, elderly members of the general public. Subsequent phases will prioritize high-risk and low-risk members of the general public.
Health care workers and nursing home residents and staff are first in line for the vaccines currently being administered.
Cuomo noted that the pandemic has exposed racial disparities in the health care system, both in the availability of testing and the rates of infection and fatalities. Black people have died at double the rate of whites and Hispanics at one and a half times the rate, he said.
“This can’t happen again, and it can’t happen with this vaccine,” he said.
Another 138 New Yorkers died Saturday as a result of COVID-19, according to Cuomo’s office, increasing the total of confirmed deaths to 30,476.
Of the total of 142,345 test results reported on Saturday, 11,368 were positive, or 7.98%
Patient hospitalizations remained close to 8,000 across the state, as 7,963 New Yorkers were hospitalized with the virus, an increase of 149 over Friday. There were 813 newly admitted patients on Saturday.
The number of patients in ICUs was 1,344, up 23 from the day before, and there were 815 ICU patients with intubation, an increase of 29.
Western New York’s rate of positivity in testing on Saturday was up to 8.43%, nearly half a percentage point from Friday.