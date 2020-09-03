The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as the governor warned there could be renewed shutdowns in Western New York because of increased cases.
Allegany County also reported a new case on Thursday.
“This is a truly serious situation," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, a day after Cattaraugus County tallied 11 new cases and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz warned of the possibility of renewed shutdowns should the region's virus positivity rates continue to climb.
Coronavirus testing numbers in Western New York remained the highest in the state on Wednesday, while overall the state remained at slightly under 1%
The positive testing rate was 1.8% Wednesday in the WNY region, inching up from 1.7% on Tuesday and 1.6% on Monday, Cuomo's office reported on Thursday.
"Western New York is not good news," Cuomo said of the testing rate in the region.
The governor reported the results of the state's testing SWAT Team's effort in WNY over the past five days. A total of 6,385 tests were performed at eight sites, with results delivered in 15 minutes.
A total of 266 positive cases were identified, for a positivity rate of 4.1%. Contact tracing efforts in partnership with local health departments are ongoing.
The results include: City of Buffalo, 5.9%; Chautauqua County, 4.5%; Niagara County, 2.8%; and Erie County (not including City of Buffalo), 2.3%.
To ensure continued availability of rapid-result testing over the next weeks, Cuomo directed the state health department to lend 20 rapid-result testing machines to county health departments in WNY and provide each department with an allotment of test kits, enabling more than 8,500 additional rapid tests to be administered.
The machines will be distributed on loan from the state DOH as follows to support continued focused testing efforts over next several weeks:
• Cattaraugus: 750 tests, three rapid-result testing machines.
• Allegany: 500 tests, two machines.
• Niagara: 2,250 tests, five machines.
• Chautauqua: 1,000 tests, four machines.
• Erie: 4,000 tests, six machines.
With the two new cases Thursday, Cattaraugus County health officials' active positive COVID-19 caseload was 34 as there were 148 residents who have recovered.
The 185th confirmed case is a female resident of the northeast quadrant of the county, who denies any significant travel history or being in direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person. She works for a healthcare facility but reports being asymptomatic. She was tested Tuesday as part of the facility’s requirement to test all employees, and her test results on Thursday indicated that she was positive for the virus.
The 186th confirmed case is a male resident of the northwest quadrant of the county, who denies any significant travel history or being in direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person. He works for a healthcare facility but reports being asymptomatic. He was tested for COVID-19 Monday as part of the facility’s requirement to test all employees, and his test results Thursday indicated that he was positive for the virus.
The department has begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that he has been in contact with and the places that he has visited.
Allegany County reported one new case of cornavirus, pushing the county's total to 94 since the pandemic began.
Ninety of the county's residents have recovered from COVID-19, while there were 29 in isolation/quarantine as of Thursday. A total of 762 people in Allegany County have been in the precautionary travel quarantine.
STATEWIDE UPDATE
Throughout New York state, hospitalizations due to the coronavirus statewide dropped 15 to 430 on Wednesday. A total of 117 people were in intensive care units with the virus on Wednesday and 61 patients were intubated. Both numbers were unchanged from the day before.
Another 81 people were newly admitted to hospitals with the virus, while seven more people in the state died due to the virus Wednesday, which brings the statewide death toll 25,343.
The state conducted another 88,981 tests for the virus and confirmed 889 new cases. The positive test rate for the virus was 0.999%. New York now has 437,107 confirmed cases of the virus.
Cuomo also reported that the state Health Department was sending a letter Thursday to all school districts requiring them to send the state data on their COVID-19 testing and results. The department will use the information to establish an online dashboard, Cuomo said.
“I hope this will give teachers and parents some confidence that the plans are being implemented and if the plans aren’t being implemented, we want to know that also, right?" the governor said during a press call with reporters. "Because if there’s a problem, the sooner you find out about the problem, the better."