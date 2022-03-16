ALBANY (TNS) — Disgraced ex-governor Andrew Cuomo isn’t just looking to clear his name; now he wants his old job back.
Cuomo, who resigned of his own volition last year in the wake of multiple sexual misconduct allegations, is eying a primary run against Gov. Hochul, according to a report from CNBC on Wednesday.
According to the report, Cuomo fielded calls from supporters about running for governor and is commissioning internal polling as he weighs a potential showdown with his one-time lieutenant governor.
The man who once commissioned a paper mache mountain symbolizing the stark toll COVID took on New York has made clear he has no intention of staying out of the spotlight.
Cuomo made his first public remarks since his resignation earlier this month at a Brooklyn church, where he claimed in a speech that “cancel culture” was to blame for his political downfall.
The 64-year-old, who maintains his innocence, took aim at state Attorney General Letitia James during his sermon, claiming that her office engaged in “prosecutorial misconduct” by releasing a report corroborating allegations that he sexually harassed 11 women, many of them younger aides.
A poll released last week by Emerson College found Cuomo would be a formidable challenger for Hochul should he enter the race ahead of the June primary. Hochul received 37% of Democratic voter support in a hypothetical matchup, while Cuomo garnered 33%. Neither Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-Long Island, nor Public Advocate Jumaane Williams could register even double-digit support.
The CNBC report came hours after Hochul signed off on a package of sexual harassment and retaliation-related bills written in response to the scandals swirling around her predecessor.
One new law will prohibit the release of personnel files as a retaliatory action against employees.
The bill was penned after Cuomo aides released confidential personnel files related to former adviser Lindsey Boylan, the first of nearly a dozen women to accuse Cuomo of inappropriate behavior.
Still, the ex-governor has his supporters. He recently dined with both Mayor Adams and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie on separate occasions and will appear at a Bronx church on Thursday at the invite of controversial ex-City Councilman Ruben Diaz Sr.
A group of Cuomo diehards formed in the wake of his downfall, dubbed New Yorkers for Justice, gathered at a Queens hotel last month for a roundtable talk and encouraged the disgraced Democrat to enter the race clear his name.
Nursing home deaths
The Cuomo administration undercounted COVID deaths in nursing homes by at least 4,100 as the pandemic raged across the Empire State, according to an audit by Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.
The audit details how health officials undercounted deaths in nursing homes by more than 50% at certain points during the height of the crisis, echoing similar findings reported by Attorney General Letitia James’ office last year.
Auditors also found that officials were ill-prepared for such a deadly outbreak in elder care facilities and that the Department of Health intentionally obfuscated information about fatalities as former Gov. Andrew Cuomo sought to control what data was made public.
“The public was misled by those at the highest level of state government through distortion and suppression of the facts when New Yorkers deserved the truth,” DiNapoli said in a statement.
The comptroller’s office also faced resistance from Department of Health officials who refused to provide auditors with a breakdown of the nursing home residents who died from COVID, meaning the true toll the deadly virus took on nursing home residents remains unknown.
New York significantly trailed other states in surveying nursing homes and developing strategies to stop infections from spreading in facilities, DiNapoli said.
The audit found that Cuomo officials “routinely reported incorrect data, inflating the perception of New York’s performance against other states.”
Throughout much of the pandemic, the Cuomo administration only counted residents who died in elder care facilities, not those who died in hospitals, when releasing information about nursing homes.
James’ office first accused the Cuomo administration of drastically undercounting nursing home deaths in a January 2021 report that questioned how officials were reporting data to the public.
That prompted then-Health Commissioner Howard Zucker to release revamped statistics including hospital deaths that nearly doubled the previously available death toll and brought it to more than 15,000 seniors.
James applauded DiNapoli’s team for digging into the issue.
“I am grateful to Comptroller DiNapoli for bringing much needed transparency to this critical issue,” she said in a statement. “My office will continue to monitor nursing home conditions and ensure the safety of our most vulnerable residents.”
The Health Department pushed back on the findings of DiNapoli’s report and in a formal response argued that any discrepancies were the fault of Cuomo officials.
“[T]he scope of health data that was released to the public by the prior administration was determined by that executive chamber, not department personnel,” the agency responded.
©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.