ALBANY (TNS) — Restaurants and bars that attract too many customers at one time as New York reopens businesses risk losing their liquor licenses, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday.
The reminder came after the state has received 25,000 complaints about reopening violations in recent days. Most of those complaints were about businesses in Manhattan and the Hamptons, Cuomo said.
Still, Cuomo said, the State Liquor Authority is out looking for businesses that are violating the rules as businesses slowly begin operating amid the coronavirus. Currently, indoor service is available at 50% capacity at restaurants and bars in Central New York.
“State liquor authority inspectors are out,” he said. “You can lose your liquor license. And that is a big deal for a bar or restaurant. We are not kidding around about this.”
Customers caught drinking alcohol on sidewalks or streets can also be ticketed for violating open container laws, he said.
Cuomo said it’s also the responsibility of local governments to monitor compliance of reopening guidelines. “Mayors, county executives, you have to do your job,” he said.
If the crowds get out of hand, and if local officials don’t address them, Cuomo said he would reverse reopening phases in those areas.
“That is what is going to happen here,” he said. “I am warning today, in a nice way.”
After seeing large crowds at restaurants and bars on social media, Cuomo said he personally called a couple of businesses.
“I said to them, ‘You’re playing with your license,’” Cuomo said. “‘You are responsible for the people in your establishment.’”
The governor also repeated his call for police and protesters who are advocating for law enforcement changes to wear masks.
New York now has the lowest rate of Covid-19 transmission in the nation, Cuomo said. But among 22 states that have reopened, the virus is spreading more rapidly. That is a concern for all, including in New York, he said.
“Not New York, not yet,” he said. “But that is a serious caution for us.”
Cuomo also said “low-risk youth sports” can restart in Central New York and other regions in phase three of reopening on July 6.
Those sports include: baseball, softball, gymnastics, field hockey, cross country and crew. Each child player can have two spectators at games or events, he said.
The news comes as New York had the lowest number of daily deaths — 23 — since the state started reporting coronavirus deaths in March. Overall, the state has reported 24,550 people have died related to COVID-19.
Statewide, 1,657 people are in this hospital because of the coronavirus, the lowest number since March 20, the governor said.
But he continued to warn that those numbers could start to climb again if people don’t continue to take precautions. “It is a volatile situation,” he said. “This has caused a lot of New Yorkers a lot of pain. We breathe a great sigh of relief today.”
CUOMO SIGNS LEGISLATION
People in New York can record police activity — and maintain custody of that recording — under a new law signed by Cuomo on Sunday.
The New Yorker’s Right to Monitor Act takes effect in 30 days.
The law is one of 10 that state lawmakers passed in three days last week that aim to answer calls for more accountability among law enforcement.
So far, Cuomo has signed five of the bills, including one that opens up police disciplinary records.
Cuomo also signed legislation requiring the state’s Department of Health to study on the health effects of the coronavirus on minorities. The state previously conducted an antibody testing survey at churches in lower-income New York City communities and communities of color, which showed higher infection rates among individuals in these communities compared to the overall population, according to the governor’s office.