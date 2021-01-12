ALBANY (TNS) — Internet companies in New York would be required to offer high-speed internet service to low-income customers for $15 a month under a new proposal from Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Cuomo announced proposed legislation on the mandate Tuesday as part of his annual State of the State address. Companies would also be required to advertise the low-cost option to ensure it reaches low-income communities across the state.
While the state has made great strides in ensuring widespread access to high-speed connections, the service often costs over $50 a month. That’s too much for some families, Cuomo said.
“Access is one thing,” he said. “But access if it’s not affordable is meaningless.”
Low-income families and children will find themselves left farther behind in the post-Covid economy without affordable, reliable high-speed internet access. Remote work and school aren’t necessarily going away once the pandemic ends, Cuomo said.
He argued affordable broadband is a social justice issue.
“We have seen through Covid low tide in America,” Cuomo said. “Low tide showed the systemic injustice that is pervasive in our society. We must act in this moment to address those disparities.”
In addition to the proposed mandate, the state, Schmidt Futures and the Ford Foundation will launch a fund to pay for internet subscriptions for students who can’t afford the $15 a month cost during the Covid crisis. Schmidt futures is a philanthropic initiative founded by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and his wife Wendy.
The state is also undertaking other actions to protect internet customers including:
• Requiring companies to provide a universal disclosure notice that explains all charges and fees so consumers aren’t hit with unexpected costs.
• Promoting a “dig once” policy to spur the buildout of fiber optic cable throughout the state.
• Launching a website to help New Yorkers find an affordable internet plan and report on coverage gaps and consumer experiences.
Tuesday was the second day of Cuomo’s State of the State, which he began delivering Monday at the Capitol. Instead of a one-day affair, the governor is delivering a series of speeches on multiple topics over several days.
RAPID TESTING
Cuomo also plans to aggressively expand rapid Covid-19 testing in New York to reopen office buildings, arts venues and more in the months ahead.
Cuomo said the state is working with property owners to establish sites where people can get tested for Covid before socializing or patronizing a business. He said plans are in the works to establish a network of hundreds of popup rapid testing sites across the state.
Major commercial operators in New York with 100 million square feet of office space have already agreed to offer testing services to all their tenants on a regularly scheduled basis, he added.
The Buffalo Bills’ playoff game can serve as a model for how the state can approach reopening, Cuomo said. A total of 6,700 fans were allowed to attend the game and all had to be tested ahead of time.
The state set up a drive-thru site that performed the tests at a rate of about five minutes per car. So far, it appears the event was a success and didn’t lead to a jump in Covid cases, Cuomo said.
A similar approach could allow restaurants in the state’s orange zones to reopen, he said. Even theaters, big office buildings and other large indoor spaces could return.
The arts deserve special attention in the months to come, Cuomo said. They’re critical to the health of New York’s cities, especially with the rise of remote work, increasing crime and more homelessness.
NEW SCHOLARSHIPS
Cuomo announced nearly $5 million in new scholarships for low-income New Yorkers.
The money will allow recipients to to attend credential programs in high-demand industries, according to Cuomo’s office. He did not offer any further details on on the plan.
Cuomo also said 16 companies have promised to reform employee recruitment, investment and promotion policies to ensure more equitable workforces. He did not name them.
The state expects to triple the number of companies that have made the pledge.
The companies involved have promised to do at least two of the following: Invest in workforce retraining; create apprenticeship opportunities for underrepresented populations; provide additional supports for low-income trainees in the form of child care or transportation subsidies; remove high school or postsecondary degree requirements for new hires; scale relationships with existing workforce development partners to provide adequate time off for interviews and professional development opportunities, and develop new relationships with New York state providers serving underserved communities.
Cuomo also said the State University of New York will expand its free online training center. The center allows New Yorkers to enroll in certification programs for jobs in high-demand industries.
The expansion will allow people enroll in additional certification programs in fields like health care and advanced manufacturing, according to Cuomo’s office.