NEW YORK (TNS) — New York at some point will run into problems with Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy, but the state isn’t there yet, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday.
Supply of shots is still a bigger problem than lack of demand, he added.
That’s debatable, given the fact that state-run vaccine sites and others around New York have had thousands of appointments readily available, including for Friday.
So far, more than 42% of New Yorkers have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine and 29.2% have received all required doses.
At some point, the state will exhaust the population of people who are enthusiastic about getting vaccinated, Cuomo said during a press conference in New York City.
“It was inevitable that you were going to hit a point of hesitancy,” he said. “We are not there yet. We’re still booking appointments.”
Making access to shots easier and distributing more information about their safety and effectiveness will be key to overcoming hesitancy, Cuomo said.
Major information campaigns will help. Cuomo said he didn’t think incentives, like freebies from businesses, would do much to encourage people.
The state plans to keep making it easer to get shots.
Cuomo said pop-up clinics that bring vaccines directly to community centers, neighborhoods, churches and other locations will continue. The state has also mounted efforts in recent weeks to bring shots directly to workplaces like farms.
Just today, the state began allowing people age 60 and up to get a shot at some state-run sites without an appointment.
The state has been researching how best to reach those who are hesitant, Cuomo said. Eventually, they’ll be the only unvaccinated ones left.
“We’re going to have assess at that point what is the remaining barrier,” he said. “I think it’s going to be informational more than anything. Identify what their problem is and let’s see if we can address it.”
Statewide, COVID hospitalizations fell again on Thursday, dropping 180 to 3,387.
Hospitalizations were at their lowest point since Nov. 28, Cuomo’s office reported. They are down 497 over the last week.
A total of 786 people were in New York intensive care units with the coronavirus yesterday, down 25, and 483 people were intubated, down 16.
The state confirmed 4,901 new COVID cases on Thursday and reported another 240,930 test results.
Hospitalizations and new cases have started falling again recently after an extended plateau. But both numbers remain far higher than they were at their lowest points of the pandemic last summer and in the early fall.
Another 45 people in New York died due to COVID on Thursday, which brings the statewide death toll to 41,723.
“Remember, it’s not over,” Cuomo said. “But we are headed in the right direction and we have the tools to actually make a difference.”
The statewide percentage of people testing positive for the virus Thursday was 2.03% and the positive test rate’s seven-day average was 2.45%, down from 2.57% the day before.