ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that domestic travelers will no longer be required to quarantine after entering New York from another state or U.S. Territory, starting April 1.
The New York State Department of Health still recommends quarantine after domestic travel as an added precaution, Cuomo's office said in a press release.
Mandatory quarantine remains in effect for international travelers. All travelers must continue to fill out the Traveler Health Form. Individuals should continue strict adherence to all safety guidelines to stop the spread — wearing masks, socially distancing and avoiding gatherings.
"As we work to build our vaccination infrastructure even further and get more shots in arms, we're making significant progress in winning the footrace between the infection rate and the vaccination rate, allowing us to open new sectors of our economy and start our transition to a new normal in a post-pandemic world," Cuomo said.
"As part of that transition, quarantine for domestic travelers is no longer required, but it is still being advised as an added precaution," the governor said.
Cuomo called the move "great news," but he added it is "not an all-clear" for New Yorkers to let their guard down. He said all must continue to work to stop the spread of the virus, including wearing masks, washing our hands and practicing social distancing.
Regardless of quarantine status, all individuals exposed to COVID-19 or returning from travel must:
• Continue daily symptom monitoring through 14 days.
• Continue strict adherence to all recommended non-pharmaceutical interventions, including hand hygiene and the use of face coverings, through 14 days (even if fully vaccinated).
• Immediately self-isolate if any symptoms develop and contact the local public health authority or their healthcare provider to report this change in clinical status and determine if they should seek testing.