Gov. Andrew Cuomo will call for legalized online and mobile sports betting and legal recreational marijuana in New York as part of his State of the State address next week.
The betting measure will help raise desperately-needed revenue as the state continues to deal with the financial fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. The state is projecting a budget deficit of over $15 billion in the next fiscal year after losing about $14 billion in the current year.
Cuomo has been hesitant to support online sports betting in the past, but legalizing it could bring the state millions in new revenue.
“New York has the potential to be the largest sports wagering market in the United States, and by legalizing online sports betting we aim to keep millions of dollars in tax revenue here at home, which will only strengthen our ability to rebuild from the COVID-19 crisis,” Cuomo said in a statement.
The state began offering in-person sports betting at its casinos in 2019, while the Seneca Nation of Indians casinos in Western New York also have sports betting.
The new proposal will require mobile betting operators to be licensed by the state and partnered with a licensed gaming facility. It would place the servers running online operations at Upstate casinos that currently have approved sports betting on site. The state Gaming Commission will issue a request for proposals to offer mobile betting if it becomes law.
LEGAL MARIJUANA
Under the governor's proposal on marijuana, a new Office of Cannabis Management would be created to oversee the new adult-use program, as well as the state's existing medical and cannabinoid hemp programs.
The governor said an "equitable structure" for the adult-use market would include licensing opportunities "in communities of color who have been disproportionately impacted by the war on drugs."
Once fully implemented, legalization is expected to generate more than $300 million in tax revenue, Cuomo's office said in a press release.
"Despite the many challenges New York has faced amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, it has also created a number of opportunities to correct longstanding wrongs and build New York back better than ever before," Cuomo said. "Not only will legalizing and regulating the adult-use cannabis market provide the opportunity to generate much-needed revenue, but it also allows us to directly support the individuals and communities that have been most harmed by decades of cannabis prohibition."
Cuomo said the proposal builds on "years of work" to understand and decriminalize marijuana for adult use. He pointed to a 2018 state Department of Health study that concluded that positive impacts of legalizing marijuana for adults outweighed the negatives.
In 2019, Cuomo signed legislation to decriminalize the penalties for unlawful possession of marijuana. The legislation also put forth a process to expunge records for certain marijuana convictions.
Cuomo also spearheaded a multi-state summit in 2019 to discuss paths towards legalization.