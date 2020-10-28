ALBANY (TNS) — New Yorkers should keep Thanksgiving celebrations virtual this year to guard against spreading the coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.
“I have said publicly that I think my personal advice is you don’t have family gatherings, even for Thanksgiving,” Cuomo said during a conference call with reporters. “The best way to say I love you, this Thanksgiving, the best way to say I’m thankful for you is to say I love you so much, I’m so thankful for you that I don’t want to endanger you. And I don’t want to endanger our family and I don’t want to endanger our friends.
“So we’ll celebrate virtually.”
A gathering with just a few members of an extended family could be still be dangerous, Cuomo added.
“But, again, that’s personal opinion,” he said. “You can do it if you want to do it.”
New Yorkers aren’t barred from leaving the state and others are not prevented from coming in. All travelers just have to abide by the state’s travel advisory, which requires 14-day self-quarantines for people arriving from areas where the coronavirus is still spreading rapidly.
Several states bordering New York have qualified for the state’s quarantine list, but haven’t been officially added. Cuomo is instead discouraging all nonessential travel to those locations.
The advice against holiday gatherings results from rising spread taking place among even small groups, Cuomo said. He ran through a list of some recent small gatherings that have caused outbreaks, including a birthday party in Suffolk County and a church in Lewis County.
“Our problem at one time was large gatherings,” Cuomo said. “We’re now getting it from small gatherings.”
Meanwhile, more than 2,000 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed Tuesday in New York, which brings the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 500,677.
The state confirmed a total of 2,031 new cases yesterday. It was the third time in the last week new cases surged past 2,000.
The state’s positive test rate on Tuesday was 1.56%, down from 1.78% the day before. The statewide rate averaged 1.4% over the last seven days, according to state data.
Compared to other states, New York’s numbers remain encouraging, Cuomo said. He noted many states have positive tests rates much higher than New York’s.
He said New York has so far defied the nationwide trend of a steep rate of increase in cases.
“We said with these microclusters and the overall state numbers, you will see a day-to-day bouncing,” he said. “You get a microcluster that flares up, we attack, more restrictions, it drops, another microcluster pops up.”
There is no doubt cases in New York are increasing overall. Over the summer, the state’s positive test rate was routinely below 1% and on many days, the state reported far fewer than 1,000 new cases.
Deaths have also slowly crept higher. During the summer, single-day deaths were often below 10, but on Tuesday, another 15 people in New York died due to the virus.
The statewide death toll is now 25,773. New deaths remain much lower than their peak of 800 on April 14.
Hospitalizations due to the virus have more than doubled since the start of September and totaled 1,085 on Tuesday. Hospitalizations rose past 1,000 last week for the first time since June, but are still far below their peak of over 18,000 in April.
Cuomo has attributed much of the increase in New York cases to clusters the state is monitoring. He has imposed new rules on areas with clusters in the Southern Tier and Downstate New York to limit further spread.
The positive rate in cluster areas rose to 3.78% on Tuesday, up from 3.65% the day before. Still, the rate in clusters has declined from 7% several weeks ago.
In fact, conditions improved enough in a cluster in Orange County that Cuomo eased restrictions slightly by moving the county’s red zone to orange. Orange zone rules are somewhat more relaxed.
Other areas of Orange County remain under yellow zone rules. Cuomo made no changes to rules in other cluster zones today.
Cuomo also said Wednesday that the “red zone” micro-cluster area in Orange County has met the metrics required to shift to an “orange warning zone.”
Orange County’s micro-cluster zone positivity rate has gone from 12% to 2% in three weeks and the rate of new daily hospital admissions has flattened.
Western New York’s positivity rate in testing on Tuesday was 1.9%, down from 2.6% on Monday. Mid-Hudson (2.1%) had the highest positivity rate, followed by WNY and Long Island, which was also at 1.9%.