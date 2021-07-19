ALBANY (TNS) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office won't release records detailing overtime payments to junior staff members, arguing those records have been "compiled for law enforcement purposes" and if disclosed would "interfere" with law enforcement investigations.
The denial may provide insight into an investigation being conducted by Attorney General Letitia James' office, which concerns Cuomo's use of government staff to produce "American Crisis," a $5.1 million, for-profit book.
As the Times Union reported in April, at least two junior Cuomo staffers were assigned book-related tasks last year, while also earning substantial overtime payments in 2020.
Cuomo's office says that no overtime was paid to staffers for work related to "American Crisis," and that any overtime requested was "to help assist in the operation of state government." The office is declining to release the records that may confirm that assertion.
The Times Union sought records under the Freedom of Information law showing the days certain junior Executive Chamber staffers earned overtime last year and any records providing a reason as to why the extra work was necessary.
Citing an exemption that is normally invoked by police agencies and prosecutors' offices, the governor's office contends the time and attendance record would interfere with a law enforcement investigation if disclosed — an apparent reference to ongoing investigations by the state attorney general's office and the U.S. attorney's office in Brooklyn.
The attorney general's office is examining whether Cuomo's use of government staff constituted a misuse of taxpayer resources. The governor's office, in its denial, did not explain how the release of those records would interfere with any law enforcement investigation.
Cuomo's office, in its formal denial of the records request, contends it doesn't matter when the documents were created, only that now they could effect a law enforcement investigation. It's unclear how the release of the public records would interfere with any outside investigation.
Cuomo's office has previously used the same law enforcement exemption to withhold the timesheets of two higher-ranking Cuomo aides that extensively worked on Cuomo's book, Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa and Director of the Governor's Offices Stephanie Benton. They are salaried employees and are not paid overtime.
In response to the Times Union's appeal of the office's decision to withhold the attendance records of DeRosa and Benton, Cuomo's assistant counsel Valerie Lubankoresponded that there were "several ongoing investigations relating to the governor's book 'American Crisis' for which disclosure of records could impact these ongoing investigations."
"Production may also deprive interested individuals of an impartial adjudication of any potential claims," Lubanko wrote in rejecting the appeal.
Cuomo's assertion that staff members were "volunteering" to help produce "American Crisis," even as the COVID-19 pandemic raged, is central to any claim that the work was legal. Some junior staff dispute that their work was voluntary.
Cuomo separately was interviewed on Saturday by investigators retained by James' office who are examining multiple sexual harassment allegations. James' office is also investigating the book work as a result of a formal request made by state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli in April.
Cuomo's counsel explicitly promised not to use government staff on the book while seeking approval from the Joint Commission on Public Ethics — a promise that had already been broken at the time the approval was granted in July 2020. It's unclear if JCOPE has or will investigate the circumstances under which employees worked on the governor's book.
The production of Cuomo's book, which painted a positive portrait of his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, was also a subject of the federal investigation examining the administrations suppression of nursing home death figures.
