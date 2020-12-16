ALBANY (TNS) — Members of the general public with underlying health conditions that make them especially vulnerable to COVID-19 could start getting vaccinated against the illness in late January, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.
Those individuals will be a part of the second phase of New York’s vaccine distribution plan. The second phase will also include essential workers.
The first phase, which began this week, includes health care workers at highest risk from the virus plus residents and staff in nursing homes and other long-term residential facilities.
“As the vaccinations go up, COVID will come down,” Cuomo said during a press conference in Albany. “It’s just a question of logistics and supply and making it happen.”
The second phase of vaccine distribution will be overseen by region, Cuomo said. Hospitals will lead the effort.Hospitals must submit their distribution plans the first week of January. The state Health Department will then review and approve them.
The rest of the general public will get the vaccine after the high-priority groups. It will take six to nine months before enough people have gotten the shots to begin seriously curbing the pandemic.
About 4,000 people statewide have received the vaccine so far.
The state began receiving its first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine this week. The first to get the shots have been health-care workers at highest risk from the virus, including those who work directly with COVID patients.
Nursing home residents and staff will begin getting shots in the next few days after New York receives another 80,000 doses of the vaccine.
So far, the state has received 87,750 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Its first allocation is expected to total 170,000 doses.
New York also expects 346,000 doses of a second vaccine from Moderna. The federal Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve the Moderna shot for emergency use soon.
Cuomo also said that the state Department of Financial Services will order all insurers to cover any costs associated with getting the vaccine for all New Yorkers.
“We want people to get vaccinated,” he said. “It shouldn’t be about wealth. No one will pay a penny.”
Hospitalizations in New York due to the coronavirus rose 115 on Tuesday, climbing past 6,000 for the first time since May.
A total of 6,097 people in the state were hospitalized with the virus yesterday. The last time more people were in hospitals was May 15, when the total was 6,220.
A total of 1,098 people were in intensive care units on Tuesday, up 33, and 611 were intubated, 31.
Another 95 people died due to the virus, which brings the statewide death toll to 28,100.
Cuomo warned this week that if the virus continues its surge in New York, the state could be headed for another shutdown. But that’s not a sure thing, he said Wednesday.
“New Yorkers can stop a shutdown. New Yorkers can save lives,” he said during a press conference in Albany. “It depends on what we do."
He urged New Yorkers to avoid gathering in homes during the holidays. Small gatherings in homes are now the top source of viral spread, according to state contact tracing data.
New York’s hospitals must begin operating in crisis mode, Cuomo added. They should prepare now to start transferring patients to other facilities if they’re in danger of being overwhelmed.
They must also be prepared to boost staffed beds by 15% within 72 hours if a significant COVID surge occurs, according to a new letter to hospitals from state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker.
New York confirmed 9,998 new cases of the virus on Tuesday and conducted 160,947 tests. The state has been finding new cases at levels not seen since the spring recently.
The statewide percentage of people testing positive for the virus yesterday was 6.21%.