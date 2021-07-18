ALBANY (TNS) — A series of edits to state voting law — including extending the deadline for absentee ballot returns until Election Day, digital absentee ballot requests, mandates for Boards of Elections to share additional information, and removing candidates from alternate ballot lines who lost party primaries — were signed into law Sunday by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.
New York's election law changes, which are broadly aimed at expanding access and ease to voting, stand in contrast to those pursued in Georgia, Texas, Arizona and other Republican-led states, which are designed to enforce stricter identification requirements, tighten the windows when voting can occur, or restrict nontraditional voting methods besides voting in-person on Election Day.
"During the past 16 months, numerous obstacles thrown up by the COVID-19 pandemic imperiled one of our most basic and vital rights—the right to vote," Cuomo said. "This sweeping, comprehensive package of legislation will make it easier for voters, candidates and Boards of Elections to perform their critical functions and keep our democracy running. Elections have enormous consequences for New Yorkers across the state, and these reforms will bolster their ability to use their voices at the ballot box."
Last year, for the first time, all New Yorkers were able to request absentee ballots as the COVID-19 pandemic was considered an extenuating circumstance for everyone, if they so chose. It was also the first year for in-person early voting, and turnout increased 7.5 percent from the 2016 election cycle. Turnout was also at historic levels nationally, suggesting that the increases in turnout were not solely due to increased access to voting, but also reflected a general enthusiasm that the public had for the last election cycle.
The bills were pushed by the Democratic-controlled state Senate and Assembly.
"At a time when voting rights are under attack in other states, New York is doing the right thing by making it easier to vote, not harder," said Sen. Michael Gianaris in a statement after the announcement of the bills' signing. Gianaris is a Queens Democrat and the deputy majority leader in the upper chamber.
