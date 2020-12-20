Gov. Andrew Cuomo called on the federal government to ban travel from the United Kingdom due to a new strain of coronavirus that appears 70% more transmissible.
At the very least, the governor wants the United States to require passengers from the UK to test negative for COVID-19 before traveling here.
”The virus is an evolving situation, right?,” Cuomo said Sunday in a conference call with reporters. “And the circumstances change and the virus changes.”
There are six flights a day arriving into New York from the UK, Cuomo said. A number of other countries have already banned travel from the and 120 around the world have required UK travelers to test negative for the virus before takeoff.
The U.S. should consider joining those other countries with those restrictions, Cuomo said.
“The Netherlands has banned people from the UK, Belgium and Italy,” Cuomo said. “Ireland, France and Germany are considering a ban of people from the UK. The UK shut itself down again after finding this variant.”
Canada also joined in the flight ban from the UK.
The governor said he fears the scenario of last spring when COVID-19 spread from China to Europe — and then from Europe into New York.
”How many times in life do you have to make the same mistake before you learn?” he said. “All it takes is one person. All it takes is one.”
Cuomo said it’s possible that the more transmissable strain of the virus has already arrived in the state, a thought he said “kept me up last night.” While he said there’s no hard evidence yet that is the case, he also said he doesn’t know if hospitals in the state are testing for the strain.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday that his government had found a new strain of the virus that spread more easily from person to person, although the World Health Organization does not believe that the death rate is higher than the standard strain. Johnson instituted new COVID-19 restrictions to curb the spread of the virus throughout his country.
New York reported about 9,900 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, on 197,000 tests and a test positivity rate of 5.05%, slightly down from recent days. Hospitalizations, admissions to intensive care units and intubations also went down slightly, a positive sign, although 123 New Yorkers died on Saturday.
In Western New York, the number of available hospital beds for COVID-19 patients improved slightly to 72%, while available ICU beds were at 67%, according to the governor’s office.
Testing positivity in WNY was reported at 6.37%, an improvement from the 7%-8% average the region was seeing for most of the fall.
“Go Bills, go Western New York,” Cuomo said in reference to the Buffalo Bills’ dominating win over Denver on Saturday — and the region seemingly pushing the infection rate down. “We’re making progress.”