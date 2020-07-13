Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he would issue an order requiring travelers from certain states to give authorities information about where they came from — or face fines and a court summons.
The order will apply to travelers from states on New York’s quarantine list, which currently includes 19 states. Travelers arriving in New York from any of those states will have to fill out a form detailing their contact information, where they came from and where they’re going.
Travelers will have to give the form to authorities before leaving the airport. Airlines will hand out the forms on flights and they’ll also be available online, Cuomo said.
If a traveler leaves the airport without providing the required information, they’ll face a $2,000 fine and a court summons. The traveler could ultimately be ordered by a court to complete a mandatory quarantine, Cuomo said.
"New York's success in fighting the COVID-19 virus is under two threats: lack of compliance and the virus coming to New York from other states with increasing infection rates," Cuomo said. "We have already implemented a quarantine order for travelers coming in from states with the highest infection rates, but we are experiencing non-compliance with the order that can lead to outbreaks and threaten the tremendous progress we've already made."
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey will be responsible for enforcing the new requirement in the New York City area. Local airports will enforce the rule in the rest of the state, Cuomo said.
Late last month, New York began requiring 14-day, self-quarantines for travelers from states where the coronavirus is still spreading rapidly.
Cuomo initially said the state would use random checks to ensure compliance. He also mentioned asking airlines to hand out forms to gather information about incoming travelers.
The current states on the quarantine list are: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.
HOSPITALIZATIONS FALL
Hospitalizations due to the coronavirus in New York fell back below 800 on Sunday as new deaths also remained far below their peak.
Hospitalizations totaled 792 on Sunday, down from 801 the day before. Hospitalizations fell below 800 for the first time in months on Friday, when they totaled 799.
Hospitalizations peaked at more than 18,000 over multiple days in April.
Another 10 people in New York died due to the virus on Sunday, up from five on Saturday.
“The numbers show that what we have done in terms of our reopening strategy and our plan has worked,” Cuomo said. “It is all good news on where we are as a state.”
New York now has 402,263 confirmed cases of the virus and the statewide death toll is 24,989.
The state conducted another 51,687 tests for the virus on Sunday and 557 came back positive. That’s a positive testing rate of about 1.08%, which is largely consistent with recent days.
The positive testing rate in Central New York fell to 1% on Sunday, down from 1.1% Saturday, 1.7% Friday and 1.9% Thursday.