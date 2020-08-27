ALBANY (TNS) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been railing regularly at bars and restaurants in New York that have been ignoring rules meant to ensure a safe reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Thursday was the first time in weeks he has been even remotely complimentary.
“What we are finding is compliance is much better than it has been,” he said during a conference call with reporters. “The establishments are getting the message.”
Cuomo has set new rules meant to cut down on mingling and threatened bars and restaurants with the loss of their liquor licenses. The State Liquor Authority and New York State Police have been patrolling establishments, mainly in New York City.
Authorities have issued 886 violations statewide since March. A total of 162 establishments have had their licenses suspended as of Monday.
Cuomo again called on local governments to do their part and enforce the rules. He has been particularly critical of enforcement efforts in New York City.
Overall, violations have dropped considerably. Yesterday, state authorities visited over 1,000 establishments and issued just two violations, both in New York City, Cuomo said.
Even when more problems were occurring, most locations were following the rules, he added.
“It was a handful of bad actors,” Cuomo said. “That’s what it always is.”
Though Cuomo has said most of the problems with compliance have come in New York City, bars and restaurants in Upstate New York have been hit with violations as well.
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
Cuomo said the decision of whether to roll out scholastic sports this fall will ultimately be up to the high school districts themselves.
On Monday, Cuomo gave approval for lower-risk sports to start practicing on Sept. 21 and then play after that while higher risk sports, such as football, could practice but not play.
That prompted Charles S. Dedrick, executive director of the the New York State Council of School Superintendents, to send a letter to the governor asking him to change his mind and postpone all high school sports until Jan. 1 because of concerns of a coronavirus spread.
Thursday, Cuomo said he had not seen the letter but added he would not reverse his decision. He stressed if individual districts do not want to bring back athletics right now, that’s OK too.
“The guidance said if you want to do high school sports, this is how you can do it,” Cuomo said. “If you don’t want to do high school sports, don’t do it. If a school superintendent or a school district doesn’t want to do it, don’t do it. Don’t do it in September, don’t do it in January. Don’t do it in March. Just don’t do it. This is only guidance if a school district decided to do it. But it’s up to the school district.”
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association is working this week to formulate return to play recommendations based upon the state’s guidelines.
Sections can decide to individually opt out of fall sports.
COLLEGE CAMPUS THRESHOLDS
Colleges and universities in New York will have stop in-person classes and switch to remote learning temporarily if their coronavirus caseloads rise above a certain level.
Schools must close if their cases increase above 100 or a number equal to 5% of their on-campus population of students and faculty, whichever is less, Cuomo said. The schools must halt in-person classes and go to online learning for two weeks and then reassess whether they students should return to classrooms.
Students who are already on campus will be allowed to remain and take online courses from their dorms or apartments.
