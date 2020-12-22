Gov. Andrew Cuomo would find coal in his stocking Christmas morning if many of his critics would have anything to say about it.
The governor got into a bit of hot water Monday when he suggested that Santa Claus will be "very good" to him this Christmas because of how hard he worked to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
The comments came during Cuomo’s daily press briefing in Albany. The governor was urging New Yorkers to save lives by staying vigilant and following basic health guidelines going into the holidays.
He reiterated his plea for New Yorkers to have a "healthy holiday," noting that he was "going to have a great one."
Cuomo mused, "Santa’s going to be very good to me. I can tell. I worked hard this year."
Cue the negative comments on social media, with many calling out the governor for his apparent self-aggrandizement in his handling of the pandemic.
"He definitely worked hard on his book deal, his Emmy award, and lying through his teeth all year," tweeted Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean, referring to a Cuomo’s memoir: "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic," published in October.
Dean lost both her mother- and father-in-law to COVID-19 — both were residents of a nursing home. The governor faced heavy backlash this past year for his edict that required nursing facilities to take in COVID-19 patients at the height of infections in the spring. Several thousand nursing home residents in New York have died due to the virus.
More recently, a former aide to Cuomo, who is now running for Manhattan borough president, accused him of sexual harassment in a series of tweets, saying he made inappropriate comments about her appearance.
Lindsey Boylan tweeted that the Democratic governor "sexually harassed me for years. Many saw it, and watched."
MEANWHILE, also regarding Santa, the governor dispensed with a bit of good-natured business in a "request for a waiver of quarantine."
Cuomo said the state normally does not do waivers of quarantine to protect its residents.
"But we have an unusual request ... (the department of health) has been considering it for the past few days and they have actually granted the request," he said.
"Santa Claus asked for an exception for the 14-day quarantine requirement because it would be impractical for him to be in the state and then quarantine and still get all his gifts delivered on time."
DOH was flexible, the governor said.
(Santa will) be able to do his job, but do it safely because he'll be wearing a mask."