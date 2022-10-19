Cuomo Interview

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a New York Hispanic Clergy Organization meeting on March 17, 2022, in New York.

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — Andrew Cuomo isn’t begging for forgiveness.

Fourteen months after resigning from office in a sexual harassment scandal, the former New York governor is elbowing his way back into the public eye, launching a podcast and a political action committee in what could be the first steps toward a comeback bid for political office.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social