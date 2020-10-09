ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday that COVID-19 rapid-result testing will be made available to every county in the state.
The New York State Department of Health will deploy an initial 400,000 rapid result test kits free of charge to local health departments, hospitals, pharmacies and other healthcare providers to help increase access to free tests that can be done within 15 minutes and without having to send a specimen to a lab.
The DOH will prioritize the distribution of testing kits to counties and local healthcare providers in areas seeing recent uptick in cases, Cuomo's office said. The governor said rapid tests can be used to control new outbreaks, conduct surveillance testing and will also be made available on a as needed basis to help schools in "yellow zones" test students and staff.
"From day one, testing has been one of the most vital tools we have to accurately assess COVID-19's spread in New York," Cuomo said. "New York state is building on our nation-leading testing program to expand rapid testing to every corner of the state, to give healthcare providers and localities the tools they need offer free rapid testing to their residents and patients."
On Tuesday, as part of the state's so-called cluster action initiative, the governor announced that schools open to in-person instruction in "yellow zones" would be required to test a portion of their in-person students, staff and teachers at least once a week.
All results must be reported promptly to DOH and will be made available on the COVID Report Card dashboard.
The DOH was to issue a letter to all local health departments, as well as hospitals, pharmacies and other provider organizations, providing details for how to access and receive these rapid testing kits.
WESTERN NEW YORK reported a 1.3% positivity rate of COVID tests taken Thursday, down slightly from 1.4% on Wednesday. Only the Mid-Hudson region, which includes hot spots with high rate of infection, had a higher positivity rate (2.1%) on Thursday.
There were six deaths due to COVID in New York state, bringing the total to 25,561.
Patient hospitalizations totaled 779 (+25) on Thursday, while there were 122 newly admitted patients. There were 168 patients in ICUs, 78 (+11) of them with intubation.
In "red zone" focus areas in four counties, the positivity rate over the past three weeks has been 6.4%, compared to the rest of the state at 0.91%, Cuomo said.
These "red zone" focus areas are home to 2.8% of state's population, yet have been where 19.7% of all positive cases statewide have come from over the past three weeks.
The rate of positive tests for the remainder of New York state, not counting the highest 20 zip codes, was 0.90% on Thursday.