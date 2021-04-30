ALBANY (TNS) — The capacity limit for hair salons, barber shops, spas and other personal care businesses in New York will increase to 75% starting May 7.
That’s up from the current limit of 50%, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday.
Cuomo also said he is ending the executive order that established the state’s Covid-19 cluster zone strategy last fall. The strategy was meant to target coronavirus outbreaks in specific geographic areas using extra restrictions.
It included a system of color-coded zones that corresponded to varying levels of rules. For a time, portions of the Onondaga County were in yellow and orange zones and indoor dining was barred in some places.
Cuomo lifted the final five Covid yellow zones in Downstate New York in March, so the decision to formally end the strategy doesn’t change anything happening in the state right now.
Standard reopening guidelines and Covid rules remain in place.
Also Friday, Cuomo said he’ll increase indoor dining capacity in New York City to 75% starting May 7. That will bring the city in line with the rest of the state.
Capacity for gyms and fitness centers in the city will go to 50% starting May 15. Cuomo previously announced that gyms in the rest of the state can go to 50% starting that date as well.
Other rules on social distancing and mask wearing for those businesses will continue.
“After a long and incredibly difficult fight, New York state is winning the war against Covid-19, and that means it’s time to loosen some restrictions put in place to protect the public health and help our local businesses,” Cuomo said in a press release. “There’s no doubt that restaurants have been among the pandemic’s hardest hit businesses, and New York City’s thriving restaurant industry has found it challenging to keep staff and maintain profits."
Covid hospitalizations continued to fall in New York on Thursday, dropping below 2,900 for the first time in months.
Hospitalizations fell 97 to 2,837. They are at their lowest level since November and are down 550 over the last week.
A total of 666 people were in New York intensive care units with the coronavirus Thursday, down 25, and 423 were intubated, down two.
The state confirmed 3,868 new Covid cases Thursday and reported another 220,074 test results.
Hospitalizations and new cases are down sharply from their most recent peaks in January. But they remain far higher than they were at their lowest points of the pandemic last summer and in the early fall.
Another 44 people in New York died due to Covid on Thursday, which brings the statewide death toll to 41,992.
The statewide percentage of people testing positive for the virus yesterday was 1.76% and the positive test rate’s seven-day average was 1.93%. Both numbers are down sharply from their most recent peaks over the winter.
Over 34% of New Yorkers have received all required doses of a Covid vaccine and 46% have at least one dose.