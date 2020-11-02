ALBANY — Hospitalizations due to the coronavirus in New York rose 26 to 1,151 on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to its highest level since late June.
The last time more people were hospitalized in the state was June 19 when the number was 1,220.
“All around us, the Covid infection rate is going up,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday. “So we should be on high alert and we should be even more dilligent. ... These are dangerous times.”
Hospitalizations have been increasing steadily in recent weeks and have risen more than 158% since the start of September. However, they remain far below their peak of more than 18,000 over multiple days in April.
A total of 276 people were in intensive care units with the virus on Sunday, up 17, and 116 people were intubated, down one.
Another 14 people died due to the virus on Sunday. The statewide confirmed death toll was 25,838.
The statewide positive test rate for the virus rose on Sunday to 1.7%, up from 1.51% the day before. The rate averaged 1.6% over the last seven days.
The state has been battling several clusters of the virus in parts of downstate New York and the Southern Tier, with new restrictions on activities and gatherings. The positive rate in cluster areas rose to 3.5%, up from 3.1% the day before.
Western New York’s positivity rate in COVID-19 testing fell somewhat on Sunday to 2.1%, with four of the nine other regions in the state logging higher rates on Sunday. The two days before, WNY had the highest positivity rate in the state, at 2.5% Friday and 2.6% on Saturday.
New York confirmed 1,633 new cases of the virus on Sunday after conducting 96,101 more tests. The state now has 511,368 confirmed cases.