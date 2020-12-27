New York health officials are working with the state's medical community to increase hospital capacity as the number of residents hospitalized with COVID-19 reaches the highest level since mid-May, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday.
There were 7,183 people hospitalized with the virus on Saturday, an increase of nearly 300 over Christmas Day.
Cuomo's office also reported 115 new deaths due to COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the state's official death tally to 29,511.
A single-day spike of 18 deaths was reported in Onondaga County, which includes Syracuse, while Erie and Ontario counties each logged 10 deaths on Saturday.
"As we near the end of the holiday season, New York remains locked in a footrace between the vaccine's quick distribution and COVID-19's continued spread," Cuomo said in a press release. "It has been a tough year and we still have several tough months ahead, but we can see the light at the end of the tunnel and we will make it there if we all do our part to slow the spread."
Cuomo said the state is working not only to administer vaccines, but to continue growing hospital capacity to handle what is expected to be a spike of COVID-19 patients traced to holiday gatherings.
"As that work progresses, the rest of us need to step up, stay united and continue doing what we know works — wearing masks, staying socially distanced and washing our hands."
In Western New York, 35% of hospital beds were available as of Saturday, according to figures from the governor's office. That's better than the statewide average of 31% of hospital beds available. In terms of ICU beds, WNY has 42% available, while the state average was 30%.
In IUCs in the state's hospitals, there were 1,187 patients Saturday, an increase of 58 over Friday. Of patients in ICUs with intubation, there were 687 on Saturday, an increase of 49 over the day before.
WNY's seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 6.15% on Saturday, up slightly from the statewide average of 5.66%.