ALBANY — New York will continue to enforce its policy requiring quarantines for some travelers, despite a recent change in guidance on the topic from the federal Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.
The CDC last week quietly dropped a recommendation that travelers returning from international trips or anywhere with a high number of coronavirus cases self-quarantine for 14 days. New York has been requiring quarantines for travelers from areas where the coronavirus is still spreading rapidly since June and will continue to do so, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.
“I consider it political propaganda,” he said of the guidance change, echoing a talking point for Democrats on Wednesday. “I think it is wholly indefensible on its face.”
Private companies should not follow the new guidance either, he added.
Five states — Alaska, Delaware, Maryland, Montana and, perhaps most significantly, Arizona, were dropped from New York's travel quarantine list on Tuesday.
Alaska and Delaware have been on and off the list in recent weeks, while the U.S. territory of Guam was added to the travel quarantine list for the first time.
The states and territories on the list are Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Virgin Islands and Wisconsin.
Cuomo was also critical of the CDC for changing its advice on COVID-19 testing — the agency now says people do not necessarily need a test if they have come in close contact with an infected person if they are not showing symptoms.
No public health experts would recommend that change, Cuomo said, suggesting the only plausible explanation is pressure from President Donald Trump to reduce testing, and thus reported cases.
“He now has the CDC carrying forward his political agenda,” Cuomo said. “And it is frightening. And it is alarming.”
The changes make no sense from a public health standpoint, he said.
Cuomo criticized the CDC’s entire record during the pandemic. He said the agency should have done more to track the virus before it left China and described it as “disgraced.”
Those at the CDC should feel shame for politicizing public health, Cuomo said.
NEW YORK UPDATE
While Cuomo reported that the state's rate of positive COVID-19 tests has been below 1% for 19 straight days — it was 0.79% Tuesday — he said health officials are closely monitoring the recent increase in Western New York's infection rate.
WNY's rate of positive tests was 1.4% on Tuesday and 1.8% on Monday. The positive rate had been right around 1% daily for several weeks.
"We still have a caution flag for Western New York, which (was) at 1.4% (Tuesday)," the governor said. "It's better than it was but not where it should be so we're focusing on Western New York and we'll continue to do that."
Cuomo said the infection rate "doesn't stay down for any reason other than as a consequence of our actions, so we're continuing to practice enforcement."
He again called on local governments to enforce state guidance.
"They don't decide what opens and what closes, but they do the compliance and they have to do a better job," he said.
Patient hospitalizations in the state on Tuesday totaled 492 (up four from Monday), with 74 patients newly admitted. The number of patients in ICU was 136 (+3 from Monday), while the number of ICU patients with intubation was 54 (+2).
There were three deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, pushing New York state's confirmed total to 25,305.