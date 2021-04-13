WALDEN (TNS) — New York will resume using the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine once the federal government lifts the recommended pause on use of the shot in the U.S., Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.
Cuomo said New York has enough doses of the other two vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna to maintain its pace of shots. The state was already expecting a period of lower shipments of the J&J vaccines.
“When they finish doing their work on the Johnson & Johnson, we’ll resume using Johnson & Johnson,” Cuomo said during an appearance in Walden in Orange County. “But we do have enough Pfizer and we do have enough Moderna vaccination to keep our schedule and to keep those numbers happening.”
Cuomo noted he received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine himself. It requires just one dose instead of two, as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines do, and is easier to ship and store.
Federal officials called for a pause on use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after a small number of people who received it developed a rare disorder involving blood clots. Federal vaccination sites are halting use of the shot temporarily and multiple states, including New York, are following suit.
Officials said the pause is expected to last days while they investigate the matter.
New Yorkers with scheduled J&J appointments at state-run mass vaccination sites can still go and get the Pfizer vaccine instead.
Cuomo said he spoke to federal officials this morning about the Johnson & Johnson situation. The main concern, he said, is that treatment for the clotting disorder found in shot recipients is different than the standard therapy for blood clots.
Federal agencies want to communicate that to medical professionals before continuing the Johnson & Johnson shots, Cuomo said. Officials acted wisely, he added.
Just six people have developed the clotting disorder out of nearly 7 million who have received the J&J shot.
The recipients were all women between the ages of 18 and 48. One woman died and another in Nebraska has been hospitalized in critical condition.
People who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and get a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their doctor, according to the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Meanwhile, New York confirmed another 5,029 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, up from 4,926 the previous day.
Both figures are less than the 6,000 to 8,000 new cases the state has been finding on most days in recent weeks. But they are still far above the frequent daily total of less than 1,000 new cases New York often reported last summer.
The state was conducting less testing than as well, often 60,000 to 90,000 tests per day. The state reported 128,912 test results yesterday and the daily total currently is often well over 200,000.
A total of 4,175 people were in New York hospitals with the coronavirus on Monday, up 57. Over the last week, hospitalizations are down 358.
A total of 869 people were in intensive care units due to COVID Monday, up nine, and 564 were intubated, down seven.
Another 58 people died due to Covid on Monday, which brings the statewide death toll to 41,257.
The statewide percentage of people testing positive for the virus on Monday was 3.9% and the positive test rate’s seven-day average was 3.16%, down from 3.2% the day before.
In Western New York, the seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus was 4.84% on Monday — only Long Island had a higher rate among the state’s 10 regions.