ALBANY (TNS) — New York will adopt new guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that allows vaccinated individuals to remove their masks and stop social distancing except in certain crowded public settings, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Monday.
The change will take place Wednesday, and it will be coordinated with the already planned mass reopening of the state that removes capacity limits on most businesses. Cuomo had faced pressure from Republicans in the state Legislature and county executives of both parties to adopt the CDC guidance that was issued last week.
Consistent with the CDC guidance, some people will still need to wear masks, Cuomo said, including students in schools, those traveling on public transit, anyone staying in homeless shelter and others in certain crowded areas.
Cuomo also announced a series of other updates to coronavirus restrictions.
County fairs and concert venues with greater than 5,000 capacity will be allowed to open, with social distancing required unless attendees prove that they have been vaccinated. Indoors, the National Basketball Association’s Knicks and Nets will be hosting games with up to half capacity for their upcoming playoff games, with more populated sections for the vaccinated.
That is consistent with the state’s policies for sporting events that can host full-capacity sections of vaccinated fans but lower-capacity sections for the unvaccinated, providing more of an incentive for people to seek out shots.
While more than half of New York adults have been vaccinated, the rate has slowed in recent weeks, Cuomo has said.
”We’re going to still make room for people who are unvaccinated, but honestly we’re going to favor the vaccinated,” Knicks owner James Dolan said. He added that at Radio City Music Hall, which is owned by Dolan’s company, the capacity will be 100 percent with no masks required, but for vaccinated fans only.
”I understand some people are reluctant,” Dolan said. “This is a reason to get vaccinated so you can participate in the culture and the things you love.”
The new rules on mask-wearing won’t immediately apply to every business in the state. Some businesses may still require masks due to the rules of the individual businesses. Other retailers have stated they will ease mask requirements for fully vaccinated customers.
”Fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance,” the CDC’s guidance states. “Fully vaccinated people should also continue to wear a well-fitted mask in correctional facilities and homeless shelters.”
But the guidelines fall short on many details, including whether fully vaccinated people will need to wear masks at outdoor events, such as concerts or sporting events, or whether patrons at gyms will still be required to wear masks.
The governor said during his press conference that businesses could ask for proof of vaccination upon entry or at any time a person is in a business. He encouraged people to download the Excelsior Pass application available on smart phones. It provides a digital proof of vaccination.
Cuomo said he suspects that out of habit many will still wear masks even once the requirement is gone.
”I expect there’s going to be a lot of people who aren’t just going to flip a switch and be over this,” he said.