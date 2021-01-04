ALBANY (TNS) — Schools in areas of New York with over 9% of tests coming back positive for COVID-19 can stay open with extra testing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.
Cuomo said last year that any areas with a positive test rate over 9% would be required to close school buildings and switch to remote learning. Today, he said schools in those areas can stay open if they test and find a lower positive rate in their buildings than the average in the surrounding community.
The ultimate decision on whether to stay open will be up to individual districts, Cuomo said.
Testing in schools throughout the state has found they often have a much lower positive test rate than the community at large. That makes them the safest place for kids to be, Cuomo said.
Schools in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties are following a mix of plans in returning to instruction this week — with some districts like Olean and Allegany-Limestone starting the new year in remote settings, while others like Hinsdale are following hybrid plans for in-class learning.
“My position has always been if the children are safer in the school than they are on the streets of the community, then children should be in school,” he said. “But that will be up to the school districts across the state.”
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in New York reached their highest level since early May on Sunday, climbing 288 to a total of 8,251.
The last time more people were hospitalized in the state was May 6 when the total was 8,665.
Another 170 people in New York died due to the coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the statewide death toll to 30,648. That’s the highest one-day death total since May 11, when 195 people died.
The post-holiday spike in cases and hospitalizations is well underway, Cuomo said.
“When you increase social activity, you’re going to increase the spread of the virus if people don’t take precautions,” he said. “That’s what we’re seeing in New York state. That’s what you’re seeing all across this country.
“It is a consequence of our actions.”
Hospitalizations have more than doubled since the start of December alone. They have increased more than sevenfold since the beginning of November.
A total of 1,357 people were in intensive care units with the virus on Sunday, up 13, and 843 were intubated, up 28.
The state confirmed 11,209 new cases of the virus on Sunday, down slightly from the previous day. The statewide percentage of people testing positive for the virus was 8.34%, up from 7.98% the day before.
New York conducted 134,360 tests for the virus yesterday and has now had 1,028,362 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.
The governor also said he will begin delivering his annual State of the State on Jan. 11 in a virtual setting.
“The 2021 State of the State will start this coming Monday,” Cuomo said. “It’s going to be a different State of the State because this is a different time.”
Cuomo declined to specify whether that meant a series of speeches or briefings over many days, adding he wanted to build intrigue for the upcoming message.
This will be Cuomo’s 11th State of the State message. It’s a speech the governor gives in Albany at the start of the year full of new proposals laying out his goals for the upcoming legislative session. It’s often seen as a wish list of goals, which are generally better defined later in the month when the governor proposes the annual budget.
Unlike past years, the threat of the coronavirus means hundreds of lawmakers, lobbyists and local government officials won’t be gathering at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center in Albany for the message.
But also unlike past years, more people are interested in government because of COVID-19 and the economic crisis facing communities, Cuomo said.
“We have hundreds of thousands of viewers on this,” he said of some of his coronavirus briefings, which are live-streamed.
He did not announce a time for the message on Monday, Jan. 11.
