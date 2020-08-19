ALBANY — Though New York’s coronavirus numbers were good once again on Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned New Yorkers they cannot relax.
“The numbers have been very good news for months,” he said Wednesday. “Maybe we are at halftime in the game. And we ended the first half in good shape after a brutal first half. ... COVID is not over by any stretch of the imagination.”
The statewide positive testing rate for the virus was 0.78% on Tuesday. It was the 12th straight day the positive test rate was less than 1%.
But Cuomo said the state continues to see violations of reopening guidelines at bars and restaurants. Local police departments must enforce the rules, he said.
“The reason we’re doing well is because we’re being smart,” he said. “And If people’s behavior doesn’t remain disciplined, we’re going to have a problem and you’ll see the numbers change."
In the Western New York region, the number of positive COVID tests reported Tuesday was 1.4%, the first time the rate was over 1% in several days. The percentage of positive tests was 0.8% on Monday and 0.5% on Sunday.
A total of 548 people in New York were hospitalized due to the virus on Tuesday, up 11. A total of 131 people were in intensive care units, up five, and 60 people were intubated, the same number as the previous day.
Another six people in the state died due to the virus on Tuesday. The statewide death toll is now 25,270.