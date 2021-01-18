ALBANY (TNS) — New York officials are confident that a holiday surge in the past two months, which sent coronavirus hospitalizations to their highest levels since the early pandemic, may be nearing an end.
But a bigger threat looms, Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned on Monday.
There’s been talk of the latest coronavirus spike — which coincided with cold weather and the holiday season — being the much-dreaded “second wave” that was widely documented during the flu pandemic a century ago.
That’s not true, Cuomo said.
A second wave isn’t a new surge in infections, but a new strain of the virus itself, the governor said.
There are at least three separate new variants on the horizon, the governor said: ones originating in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil.
It’s too early to tell if any of those variants will strike New York in a big way. But they are all considered more infectious than the strain that hit the United States earlier this year, Cuomo said.
“Any of these strains could be a second wave,” the governor said.
During the 1918-19 avian flu pandemic, the second wave killed far more people than the first wave did.
The solution now? Either test — or ban — people from travelling to the U.S. from concerning locations, he argued. That was the strategy used during the early pandemic against travelers from China.
“If you know there’s a UK strain, there’s a south African strain, a Brazilian strain, why don’t you stop those people from coming here?” Cuomo asked, later adding: “We must test all international travelers now.”
As for the holiday surge, state statistics show that Covid-10 hospital admissions are growing at their slowest pace since late October. The increase statewide is now at 32 new patients a day, down from an increase of 165 new patients a day in the week around Christmas.
The percentage of positive tests is also going down after its holiday surge. The state average is now 6.4% positive among those tested, down from over 8% around Christmas.
VACCINATION ROLLOUT
Cuomo slammed the federal rollout of a coronavirus vaccine as a “fraud,” saying that it will take at least six months to catch up on vaccinations unless doses increase.
“They created public chaos by this situation,” Cuomo charged.
Updated federal guidance makes more than 7 million New Yorkers eligible for the vaccine. That includes the general public, ages 65 and up.
But at roughly 300,000 doses a week, it’ll take six months to vaccine that entire group of New Yorkers, Cuomo said.
Right now, all of the country’s vaccine is being controlled by the federal government under Operation Warp Speed contracts with pharmaceutical companies.
The governor said he’s turned to New York-based drug company Pfizer to see if the state could purchase vaccine directly. It would be the first time a state obtained vaccine outside of the federal program. Pfizer has not yet responded to his overtures, Cuomo said.
So for now, New York — like all states — is limited by the number of vaccines allocated by the feds. And that number has stagnated in recent weeks, Cuomo said.
During the week around Christmas, the state received 466,125 doses from the federal government. But that number has shrunk to 239,000 does a week over the past two weeks, according to state figures.
Cuomo accused federal officials of “lying” about an increase in vaccination doses at the time they significantly lowered the restrictions on who could get them.
The feds have to “do whatever you have to do” to ramp up supply of the vaccine, Cuomo added.
The race to be vaccinated has led to high-profile examples of New Yorkers getting vaccinated in Florida, where that state lowered its vaccination restrictions before New York did. Cuomo defended the state’s approach of focusing on healthcare workers first, arguing that they are the most likely to infect others.
Cuomo also threatened to cut off future shipments to vaccinators who take too long to use up their supply. He defended the state’s close watch on how others were distributing the vaccine, calling it “common sense.”
Not only should places who are fastest in getting vaccine used be first in line for more, but the others have vaccine stockpiled from their previous shipments, he noted.
The state itself is a major distributor of the vaccine. Cuomo did not provide figures on the state’s efficacy in distributing the vaccine.
While warning that less-efficient distributors might be cut off, Cuomo assured people that each region would still get its allotment of vaccine, as determined by population. It’ll just go to local partners in each region who are best at getting the vaccine into peoples’ arms, he said.