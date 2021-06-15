Most COVID-19 restrictions in New York were lifted Tuesday as 70% of state residents age 18 or older have received vaccinations and cases of infection have plummeted.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said COVID-19 guidelines — including social gathering limits, capacity restrictions, social distancing, cleaning and disinfection, health screening and contact information for tracing — are now optional for retail, food services, offices, gyms and fitness centers, amusement and family entertainment, hair salons, barber shops and personal care services, among other commercial settings.
“Not only do we have the lowest COVID positivity rate in the United States of America, we have hit 70% vaccination ahead of schedule,” Cuomo said. “We successfully deployed the weapon that will win the war, and New York led the nation.”
Movie theaters will no longer have to leave empty seats between patrons and restaurants may seat parties less than 6 feet apart, irregardless of patrons’ vaccination status.
Unvaccinated individuals continue to be responsible for wearing masks, in accordance with federal CDC guidance. The state’s health guidelines continue to be in effect for large-scale indoor event venues, pre-K to grade 12 schools, public transit, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, nursing homes and health care settings, per CDC guidelines.
According to Cuomo’s office, large-scale indoor event venues are defined as holding more than 5,000 attendees. Proof of vaccination can be used to eliminate social distancing and remove masks for fully vaccinated individuals in large venues.
Associated Press reported that New York has essentially been at the 70% mark for days. It reached 69.5% of adults vaccinated Saturday, and 69.9% on Monday.
But Cuomo said New York would remember Tuesday, June 15 — also the birthdate of his late father, the former Gov. Mario Cuomo — as the date when New York “rose again.”
State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, said Cuomo’s move Tuesday was welcome news — although, in his view, long overdue.
Tuesday’s declaration, the senator believes, only underscores the reality that Cuomo still wields unilateral power maintained for him by the Democrat-controlled Legislature.
“As an impeachment inquiry and investigations into (Cuomo’s administration) continue behind the scenes, he still possesses the sole ability to determine the fate of twenty million New Yorkers and one of the country’s largest economies,” Borrello said.
Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay said Tuesday’s announcement was the result of the “efforts and sacrifice of New Yorkers and courageous frontline workers. ... We have reached a state of recovery — not emergency — and residents and businesses deserve to return to a sense of normalcy.”
Both Borrello and Barclay reiterated the state GOP refrain that the Legislature should revoke Cuomo’s pandemic powers.